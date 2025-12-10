Dallas PULSE Select Outside Hitter Mimi Colyer as First-Ever Draft Pick in Franchise History

MCKINNEY, Texas - Dallas PULSE, North Texas' first professional women's volleyball team, made franchise history today, selecting outside hitter Mimi Colyer with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Major League Volleyball draft. The milestone marks the first player ever drafted by the PULSE as the team continues building its inaugural roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Colyer, a standout at the University of Wisconsin and one of the most decorated collegiate outside hitters entering the professional ranks, is widely regarded as a dynamic, high-impact player capable of shaping the identity of a new franchise. Known for her explosive offense, strong passing, and elite court vision, Colyer will play a central role as the PULSE prepare for their first season beginning January 10 at Comerica Center in Frisco.

Dallas PULSE continued to strengthen its roster with two additional draft selections. In the second round, Dallas PULSE chose Malaya Jones, an explosive opposite hitter from Southern Methodist University. An American Athletic Conference standout, Jones established herself as one of the most dynamic attackers in the region, known for her powerful left-side swing, versatility in the front row, and exceptional blocking presence. During her career at SMU, she delivered multiple high-impact performances that helped elevate the program's national profile.

Jones' athleticism, scoring ability, and competitive edge make her a key addition to the PULSE's inaugural roster and a strong complement to Mimi Colyer.

"We got both of our top picks, and we couldn't be happier with the results of our very first draft today," said Shannon Winzer, Dallas PULSE head coach. "We were intentional about our picks and chose players that like to work and compete hard and will be the right type of athlete for the Dallas PULSE."

With their third-round selection, Dallas PULSE added Carter Booth, an elite middle blocker from the University of Wisconsin and teammate with Colyer. Booth is one of the most dominant defensive presences in the collegiate game. Booth's 6'7" frame, fast lateral movement, and blocking instincts make her one of the nation's top middle blockers.

"Dallas is a hotbed for volleyball, and today's draft was an incredible milestone for our franchise," said Grady Raskin, president and CEO of Dallas PULSE. "We were able to add three outstanding athletes through the draft and secure another player through our first trade. This group represents the intensity, talent, and excitement that define North Texas volleyball."

The Dallas PULSE home schedule includes:

Sat, Jan. 10 - Indy

Thu, Jan. 15 - San Diego

Thu, Feb. 5 - Omaha

Sun, Feb. 8 - Grand Rapids

Thu, Feb. 19 - Indy

Sun, Feb. 22 - Grand Rapids

Fri, Feb. 27 - Orlando

Fri, Mar. 13 - Columbus

Sun, Mar. 15 - Atlanta

Sat, Mar. 21 - San Diego

Thu, Mar. 26 - Atlanta

Fri, Apr. 17 - Columbus

Fri, May 1 - Omaha

Sun, May 3 - Orlando

