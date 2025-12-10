Dallas PULSE Select Outside Hitter Mimi Colyer as First-Ever Draft Pick in Franchise History
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Dallas Pulse News Release
MCKINNEY, Texas - Dallas PULSE, North Texas' first professional women's volleyball team, made franchise history today, selecting outside hitter Mimi Colyer with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Major League Volleyball draft. The milestone marks the first player ever drafted by the PULSE as the team continues building its inaugural roster ahead of the 2026 season.
Colyer, a standout at the University of Wisconsin and one of the most decorated collegiate outside hitters entering the professional ranks, is widely regarded as a dynamic, high-impact player capable of shaping the identity of a new franchise. Known for her explosive offense, strong passing, and elite court vision, Colyer will play a central role as the PULSE prepare for their first season beginning January 10 at Comerica Center in Frisco.
Dallas PULSE continued to strengthen its roster with two additional draft selections. In the second round, Dallas PULSE chose Malaya Jones, an explosive opposite hitter from Southern Methodist University. An American Athletic Conference standout, Jones established herself as one of the most dynamic attackers in the region, known for her powerful left-side swing, versatility in the front row, and exceptional blocking presence. During her career at SMU, she delivered multiple high-impact performances that helped elevate the program's national profile.
Jones' athleticism, scoring ability, and competitive edge make her a key addition to the PULSE's inaugural roster and a strong complement to Mimi Colyer.
"We got both of our top picks, and we couldn't be happier with the results of our very first draft today," said Shannon Winzer, Dallas PULSE head coach. "We were intentional about our picks and chose players that like to work and compete hard and will be the right type of athlete for the Dallas PULSE."
With their third-round selection, Dallas PULSE added Carter Booth, an elite middle blocker from the University of Wisconsin and teammate with Colyer. Booth is one of the most dominant defensive presences in the collegiate game. Booth's 6'7" frame, fast lateral movement, and blocking instincts make her one of the nation's top middle blockers.
"Dallas is a hotbed for volleyball, and today's draft was an incredible milestone for our franchise," said Grady Raskin, president and CEO of Dallas PULSE. "We were able to add three outstanding athletes through the draft and secure another player through our first trade. This group represents the intensity, talent, and excitement that define North Texas volleyball."
The Dallas PULSE home schedule includes:
Sat, Jan. 10 - Indy
Thu, Jan. 15 - San Diego
Thu, Feb. 5 - Omaha
Sun, Feb. 8 - Grand Rapids
Thu, Feb. 19 - Indy
Sun, Feb. 22 - Grand Rapids
Fri, Feb. 27 - Orlando
Fri, Mar. 13 - Columbus
Sun, Mar. 15 - Atlanta
Sat, Mar. 21 - San Diego
Thu, Mar. 26 - Atlanta
Fri, Apr. 17 - Columbus
Fri, May 1 - Omaha
Sun, May 3 - Orlando
Deposits for season ticket holders are now available on the Dallas PULSE website for home games at Comerica Center in Frisco.
Major League Volleyball Stories from December 9, 2025
- Dallas PULSE Select Outside Hitter Mimi Colyer as First-Ever Draft Pick in Franchise History - Dallas Pulse
- Walnut Media Returns to Lead 2026 "Supernovas Radio Network," Adds News Channel Nebraska as Affiliate Partner - Omaha Supernovas
- MLV NorCal Ownership Group Announced - Northern California
- Valkyries Fall to Defending Club World Champion Imoco Conegliano in Three Sets - Orlando Valkyries
- Supernovas Set for Two Appearances on VICE TV Through New MLV Broadcast Partnership - Omaha Supernovas
- Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber Partner with Indy Ignite to Infuse Even More Fun into the Ignite Match Day Experience - Indy Ignite
- MLV Adds Broadcast Partnership - MLV
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Pulse Stories
- Dallas PULSE Select Outside Hitter Mimi Colyer as First-Ever Draft Pick in Franchise History
- Natalia Valentín-Anderson Named to AU Pro Volleyball Championship All-Position Team
- Dallas Trades 2025 Fourth-Round Draft Pick to Indy for Elise James
- Dallas Pulse Adds Clayton Bristow and Jesús Echevarría to Coaching Staff
- Dallas Pulse Reveals Name and Logo Ahead of Major League Volleyball Debut