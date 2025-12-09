MLV Adds Broadcast Partnership

Major League Volleyball (MLV), the premiere professional volleyball league in the United States, has announced a broadcast partnership with VICE TV, home of VICE Sports, further expanding the league's reach and showcasing its teams and players to broader, younger and globally engaged audiences.

Under the agreement, VICE TV will broadcast 10 MLV matches during the 2026 season across its linear platform with support on its digital and social channels. The partnership is designed to elevate visibility for the league and its players while delivering volleyball coverage with VICE's signature perspective.

"Volleyball is exploding right now, and Major League Volleyball is at the center of that momentum. At VICE Sports, we're all about tapping into the energy of emerging sports and athletes who are reshaping culture. Partnering with MLV lets us showcase the speed, intensity, and personality of this league to its growing fan base," said Pete Gaffney, President of VICE TV

The first broadcast under the partnership will be on Sunday, February 1 when San Diego travels to Atlanta. Each of the matches will be showcased on Sunday over the course of 10 weeks over the final three months of the 2026 campaign.

The VICE TV agreement is part of a comprehensive broadcast agreement for MLV as the network joins CBS and Roku as part of the broadcast slate. The full schedule on those networks will be announced in the very near future.

Major League Volleyball On VICE TV

Date Match Time

Sunday, February 1, 2026 San Diego at Atlanta 3 pm ET

Sunday, February 8, 2026 Grand Rapids at Dallas 3 pm ET

Sunday, February 15, 2026 Orlando at Omaha 6 pm ET

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Omaha at San Diego 7 pm ET

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Grand Rapids at Orlando 3 pm ET

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Grand Rapids at Columbus 5 pm ET

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Atlanta at Indy 3 pm ET

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Dallas at Indy 6 pm ET

Sunday, April 26, 2026 San Diego at Columbus 2 pm ET

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Orlando at Dallas 4 pm ET







