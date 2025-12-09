Valkyries Fall to Defending Club World Champion Imoco Conegliano in Three Sets
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Orlando Valkyries News Release
SÃO PAULO, BRA - The Orlando Valkyries opened their FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship campaign with a challenging matchup against the defending club world champions, Imoco Conegliano (Italy), falling 0-3 (14-25, 13-25, 19-25). Despite the result, the match marked a historic milestone: the Valkyries became the first major American Professional Volleyball Team to compete in the prestigious international stage.
In their first match of pool play, the Valkyries showcased ten of the team's 14 active roster members for the 2026 season, led by captain Brittany Abercrombie, who posted nine kills and hit .133. Courtney Schwan and Natalie Foster each followed with five kills, with Schwan hitting .200 and Foster finishing at .375.
Although the Valkyries came up short, they showed a steady improvement from the second to third set with new talent such as Charitie Luper coming off the bench late in the second set. Luper provided an immediate spark when she entered, delivering four kills, hitting .444 in her Valkyries debut.
The Valkyries traded points evenly with Imoco during the last set, forcing them into longer rallies ultimately losing the set 19-25. Imoco would finish with 44 kills to Orlando's 28.
Notes:
Brittany Abercrombie and Courtney Schwan both finished with a set high, five kills in set three
Conegliano had eight services aces to Orlando's zero.
Conegliano out blocked Orlando 8-2
Next Match:
0-1 Orlando vs. 1-0 Dentil Praia Clube (Brazil) | Wednesday, Dec 10. 8:00am ET | VBTV
Images from this story
Major League Volleyball Stories from December 9, 2025
- Walnut Media Returns to Lead 2026 "Supernovas Radio Network," Adds News Channel Nebraska as Affiliate Partner - Omaha Supernovas
- MLV NorCal Ownership Group Announced - Northern California
- Valkyries Fall to Defending Club World Champion Imoco Conegliano in Three Sets - Orlando Valkyries
- Supernovas Set for Two Appearances on VICE TV Through New MLV Broadcast Partnership - Omaha Supernovas
- Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber Partner with Indy Ignite to Infuse Even More Fun into the Ignite Match Day Experience - Indy Ignite
- MLV Adds Broadcast Partnership - MLV
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Valkyries Stories
- Valkyries Fall to Defending Club World Champion Imoco Conegliano in Three Sets
- Orlando Valkyries Opens Training Camp this Week with Championship Repeat in Sight for the 2026 Season
- Orlando Valkyries Select Pitt Star Bre Kelley as Top Pick in Monday's MLV Draft
- Orlando Valkyries Expands YMCA of Central Florida Partnership with Launch of Jr. Valkyries Youth Volleyball Program
- Orlando Accepts Invite to 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship