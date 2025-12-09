Valkyries Fall to Defending Club World Champion Imoco Conegliano in Three Sets

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries middle blocker Natalie Foster

SÃO PAULO, BRA - The Orlando Valkyries opened their FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship campaign with a challenging matchup against the defending club world champions, Imoco Conegliano (Italy), falling 0-3 (14-25, 13-25, 19-25). Despite the result, the match marked a historic milestone: the Valkyries became the first major American Professional Volleyball Team to compete in the prestigious international stage.

In their first match of pool play, the Valkyries showcased ten of the team's 14 active roster members for the 2026 season, led by captain Brittany Abercrombie, who posted nine kills and hit .133. Courtney Schwan and Natalie Foster each followed with five kills, with Schwan hitting .200 and Foster finishing at .375.

Although the Valkyries came up short, they showed a steady improvement from the second to third set with new talent such as Charitie Luper coming off the bench late in the second set. Luper provided an immediate spark when she entered, delivering four kills, hitting .444 in her Valkyries debut.

The Valkyries traded points evenly with Imoco during the last set, forcing them into longer rallies ultimately losing the set 19-25. Imoco would finish with 44 kills to Orlando's 28.

Notes:

Brittany Abercrombie and Courtney Schwan both finished with a set high, five kills in set three

Conegliano had eight services aces to Orlando's zero.

Conegliano out blocked Orlando 8-2

Next Match:

0-1 Orlando vs. 1-0 Dentil Praia Clube (Brazil) | Wednesday, Dec 10. 8:00am ET | VBTV

