MLV NorCal Ownership Group Announced

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Francisco - Major League Volleyball (MLV), the premier professional volleyball league in the United States, has announced the awarding of its expansion franchise to a new ownership group based in NorCal. The team, which will cover a territory spanning from San Jose up through San Francisco and Sacramento, California, will play its inaugural season in 2027.

The NorCal franchise is backed by a powerhouse group of investors and owners who collectively bring deep experience in technology, sports ownership, and elite volleyball. The organization is driven by a female-led, female-first ethos, exemplified by its leadership.

Theresia Gouw, Founding Partner of Acrew Capital, is the team's Lead Investor and Executive Chair. Gouw is a renowned venture capitalist who brings significant sports ownership experience to the team, including her role as co-owner of the volleyball platform p1440, a minority owner of the NFL's Buffalo Bills, and a minority owner of Bay FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Recently recognized by Forbes as America's first female Billionaire Venture Capitalist, Theresia had this to share about the new franchise:

"The Bay Area is a hotbed of athletic talent and a community hungry for world-class professional sports. Bringing Major League Volleyball here is a natural fit, and I am thrilled to lead this ownership group," said Gouw. "We are committed to building a franchise that not only dominates on the court but also sets a new standard for innovation and community engagement in professional sports."

Joining Gouw as Founding Owners are volleyball icon Kerri Walsh Jennings and seasoned sports executive and entrepreneur Vivek Ranadivé.

Walsh Jennings, a Bay Area native, adds unmatched volleyball expertise and a profound local legacy to the NorCal franchise. The five-time Olympian, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and Olympic bronze medalist began her illustrious career at Stanford University where she was a two-time NCAA champion. She is also the co-founder of p1440, a purpose-driven youth to pro volleyball platform delivering programming and strengthening pathways for athletes to train, compete, and develop at every stage of their game. p1440 is dedicated to growing volleyball through access, competition, and community, ensuring players can play the game, wherever they want, however they want, for as long as they want. Walsh Jennings embodies world-class determination and success in elite athletics. "Northern California is where my journey in volleyball began, and it is such an incredible honor to help bring professional indoor volleyball to this region," said Walsh Jennings. "Our goal is to create a world-class, championship culture that inspires the next generation of female athletes and connects deeply with our passionate fan base."

Vivek Ranadivé, Chairman of the Sacramento Kings, Founder and Managing Partner of Bow Capital, and technology visionary, adds deep sports operational experience and a strong record of creating world-class fan experiences using technology to deepen fan engagement. His involvement signals NorCal's ambition to become one of MLV's most innovative and forward-thinking organizations. "I have always believed that sports are the ultimate platform for community and change," said Ranadivé. "Women's volleyball is seeing unprecedented growth, and MLV has the right model to capture that energy. I am excited to join forces with Theresia and Kerri to bring a world-class experience to Northern California-one that innovates both on the court and in the stands."

The addition of a NorCal franchise marks a pivotal moment for the growing League. Ben Priest, MLV league co-chair, praised the caliber of the ownership group and the significance of the new territory.

"This is a monumental step forward for our league," said Priest. Theresia and Vivek are luminaries, and Kerri has done more for this sport than anyone in history. This ownership group's blend of business acumen, sports operations expertise, and elite athletic experience will undoubtedly elevate the bar for future franchises, which is exactly what we need to create a highly competitive, world-class culture in Major League Volleyball."

The NorCal franchise is the latest addition to MLV's rapidly growing league, which expands to 11 teams in 2027. Details regarding the team name, branding, and home venue will be announced at a later date.







