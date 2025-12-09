Supernovas Set for Two Appearances on VICE TV Through New MLV Broadcast Partnership

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will have two of their 2026 matches showcased live across the country on VICE TV as part of a new national broadcast partnership with Major League Volleyball (MLV).

Under the agreement, VICE TV, also home of VICE Sports, will broadcast 10 MLV matches during the 2026 season across its linear platform with support on its digital and social channels. The partnership is designed to elevate visibility for the league and its players while delivering volleyball coverage with VICE's signature perspective.

The first of Omaha's two appearances will be the Supernovas' home match at the CHI Health Center against the defending MLV champion Orlando Valkyries on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. CST. One week later, VICE TV will carry Omaha's road contest against the San Diego Mojo at Viejas Arena on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. CST.

Use VICE TV's channel finder to see where you can watch locally. Visit this link to view MLV's full broadcast schedule with VICE TV.

"Volleyball is exploding right now, and Major League Volleyball is at the center of that momentum. At VICE Sports, we're all about tapping into the energy of emerging sports and athletes who are reshaping culture. Partnering with MLV lets us showcase the speed, intensity, and personality of this league to its growing fan base," said Pete Gaffney, President of VICE TV.

The VICE TV agreement is part of a comprehensive broadcast agreement for MLV as the network joins CBS and Roku as part of the national broadcast slate. The full schedule on those networks will be announced in the very near future.

The Supernovas have already announced their local broadcast slate for the 2026 home schedule, with Nebraska Public Media (five matches) and News Channel Nebraska (four matches) providing statewide coverage for nine of Omaha's 14 home contests. For fans outside Nebraska, all nine matches will be streamed on MLV's YouTube channel.







Major League Volleyball Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.