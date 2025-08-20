Perez Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with Columbus Fury

Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury have agreed to a multi-year contract extension for head coach Ángel Pérez, the organization announced Wednesday. Pérez enters his third season as head coach of the Fury in 2026.

"We are excited to have Ángel back leading our team in 2026 and beyond," said David Paitson, Ed.D, Columbus Fury CEO. "Ángel brings stability to our franchise as our inaugural and only head coach. He's established a solid foundation here in Columbus and I am excited to see him continue to build on that."

Pérez helped bring professional volleyball to Columbus as the Fury's first head coach, leading the team during the inaugural season in 2024. The Río Piedras, Puerto Rico native, returned for a second season in 2025 and will continue to build on the foundation he helped create.

"I'm super excited and thrilled to continue on this journey with the Columbus Fury," Perez said. "I am grateful that the franchise has put its trust in me to continue to build on the foundation we have started. We are hoping to build a franchise that the city of Columbus is proud of and to continue to provide opportunities for women in professional sports. Again, I am grateful for the trust the organization has put in me and I'm excited to get back in the gym and continue to build."

An accomplished coach and player, Pérez came to Columbus after leading Las Pinkin de Corozal in Puerto Rico's Women's Superior Volleyball League. He led the team to back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023 and was named the league's Manager of the Year both seasons.

Pérez is a distinguished former international player and one of the best-ever male players in Puerto Rico history, having played professionally in France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Romania, and Slovenia.

He also represented the Puerto Rico national team beginning in 2006 and later served as team captain from 2013 to 2018. During his time with the national team, he helped lead the team to a sixth-place finish at the 2007 FIVB World Cup, a silver medal at the 2007 NORCECA Championship and bronze at the 2010 Pan-American Cup.

Pérez played one season of college volleyball in the United States at BYU before returning home to play at Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico from 2002-06.

Pérez is married to Zuania Fernandez and the couple have two daughters, Gabriela and Bella.







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.