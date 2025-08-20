Rise Sign Experienced Outside Hitter Allison Mayfield

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have signed 6-foot-1 outside hitter Allison Mayfield for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Mayfield will enter her 10th professional season after competing in leagues across Europe, South America, and North America, including the last two years with the Vegas Thrill and Omaha Supernovas in the United States.

"Allison brings a wealth of experience to our roster after competing both overseas and in our league," said Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George. "As a steady six-rotation player, she excels in serve-receive and delivers a powerful attack. Allison played important roles in both Omaha and Vegas, and her presence provides valuable depth to our roster for the 2026 season."

Mayfield's professional career began overseas in 2012-13 with CSM Clamart in France and continued to include stops in Switzerland, Finland, Hungary, Peru, and Greece. In 2017-18, she earned league MVP honors with Universidad de San Martín in Peru while leading the club to a championship. She also won the Hungarian Cup with Fatum Nyíregyháza in 2019.

Mayfield later captured a PVF championship with Omaha in 2024, contributing 38 kills, five blocks, and an ace across eight matches while playing alongside current Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine. She played last season in Vegas, appearing in 19 matches and 53 sets while recording 80 kills, 79 digs, nine blocks, and four aces.

A standout at the University of Kansas from 2008-11, Mayfield remains one of the most prolific hitters in program history. As a senior in 2011, she set single-season records for kills (462), kills per set (4.16 - also a Big 12 best), points (507), and points per set (4.57). She ranked fourth all time in career kills (1,282) upon graduation and was a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree.

Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window as the Rise prepare for their third season, starting January 2026.

