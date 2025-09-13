Head Coach Lauren Bertolacci Outlines Her Bold Vision at Ignite 'Meet the Coach' Event

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Bold, aggressive, fast. That's the style of play Indy Ignite fans can expect from their team in the 2026 Major League Volleyball season, according to new head coach Lauren Bertolacci, who made her first public appearance for "Meet the Coach" today at the team's Fishers Event Center home.

Bertolacci, hired in July to take the reins of the team that reached the MLV championship finals in its inaugural season, was formally introduced by Mary Kay Huse, the franchise's president and general manager. Also on hand were Bertolacci's coaching staff and three of the 12 players signed for the upcoming season. Together, they explained to attending Ignite season ticket holders and media what the "Ignite way" of play will look like in the upcoming campaign that begins in January.

"Getting to the championship final was a huge achievement, and of course we want to take that next step," Bertolacci said. "For me, the way forward is clear. We're going to play bold, aggressive, and fast. We want to put pressure on teams, score points, and play with a big personality and character.

"It's very interesting for spectators when we're enjoying ourselves, being the aggressors and pushing the pace and style of the game," the native Australian continued. "Most importantly, you score more points that way. You win games when you score more points, you let your mind be free and you can really get in there and just play. I want to build an 'Ignite way' of volleyball. A clear identity that we can lean on every time we step on the court. If we stay true to that style, good things will happen."

Bertolacci has spent her professional coaching life in Europe, including the last seven years leading Viteous NUC in Switzerland. Her interest in the Ignite head coaching position piqued at the suggestion of her agent who told her "this organization will be something you'll really like." After meeting with Huse and team co-founders Jim Schumacher and Don Hutchinson, Bertolacci knew Indy Ignite was the franchise for her.

"I was really impressed with their vision, so it was just a very easy yes," Bertolacci said. "I felt lucky that the opportunity was open at that time.

"I love being a part of things that I can build," she added. "I've stayed in my last two clubs for five and seven years, which is really long in the professional world in Europe, and helped build them up through different stages. I felt in Switzerland I'd maxed out what I could build and grow. To be now in what's not quite the ground floor, but stepping in maybe even at a better time where things are a little bit more established, I think is really exciting. What stood out to me was Ignite's values, people first, athletes first, removing barriers so we can all do our jobs. That's what makes winning easier: when people are in a good environment, safe, respected, and ultimately happy. That's not easy to find, but it's already here at Ignite, and I felt right away they'd support me in continuing to build that."

Seven players are returning from the 2025 team, represented at today's event by middle blocker Blake Mohler. Five new players were signed this summer to help build that new identity that includes more height at the net. A pair of the newcomers, 6-foot-5 outside hitter Elise James and 6-2 opposite hitter Camryn Hannah, were in attendance today as well.

The staff working under Bertolacci includes her wife and longtime assistant coach Haley Brightwell, along with returning Ignite assistant coaches Brett Agne and Bruno Amorim. Taylor Marten also joins as the team's director of volleyball operations. They're all busy already communicating with the dozen players signed about their offseason workout regimens and preparation for the 2026 season, as well as analyzing NCAA talent.

"I'm really happy with the 12 players that we have so far," Bertolacci said, adding that middle blocker and libero are current targets to add depth in November's college draft. "They're exactly what we're looking for and if everybody stays healthy, we can make a really good run."

But she's also looking at a bigger picture with longer-lasting effects.

"For me, it's always about having an impact, it's what I crave. This league is new, it's growing, and it was made clear that our foundation is great but that I'd have the chance to lead the volleyball side of things. That's what I want, to put my stamp on it, combine my vision with what Ignite already stands for, and help push the league forward. I'm not someone who is overly excitable, but honestly, I'm really excited about this."







Major League Volleyball Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.