Hentz Named to U.S. National Team for 2025 Vnl Alongside Two Other Vibe Players

May 19, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe is proud to announce that libero Morgan Hentz has been selected as one of 14 athletes to represent Team USA in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

The VNL is one of the premier international tournaments in the sport, featuring the top 18 national teams from around the world. Over the course of three weeks of preliminary play, each team competes in four high-level matches per week, with only the top eight advancing to the Final Round to compete for the VNL championship title. The Final Round of the Volleyball Nations League is scheduled to take place July 23-27 in Ã â¡ódź, Poland,

Hentz, a back-to-back Pro Volleyball Federation Libero of the Year, continues to elevate her game on both national and international stages. Her selection marks a major milestone as she joins the world's top talent in the VNL. In addition to Hentz, two other Vibe players have been selected for national team duty:

Pia Timmer, outside hitter, will represent Germany

Bianca Bertolino, outside hitter, will represent Argentina The Atlanta Vibe celebrates the achievements of all three athletes as they prepare to showcase their skills on volleyball's biggest stage.







