Atlanta Lands Two PVF Awards for 2025 Season

May 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Pro Volleyball Federation has announced its 2025 season awards, with Atlanta as the only team earning two honors. Morgan Hentz was named Libero of the Year for the second straight season, while rookie Khori Louis took home the Rising Star Award after a standout debut.

Hentz played every set for the Vibe for the second season in a row, averaging a PVF-record 4.50 digs, and is the lone repeat honoree this season. Louis led the PVF with a season record 35.9 efficiency mark and posted a 44.9 kill percentage. Catch these two players and the rest of the Vibe team face off against the Orlando Valkyries in the semifinals on Friday, May 9th. First serve is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on CBS Sports Network.

