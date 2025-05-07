PVF Announces 2025 Individual Awards

May 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







Heading into its 2025 Championship, Pro Volleyball Federation has announced seven of its nine individual season awards. Six of the eight PVF squads had at least one major award winner with the Atlanta Vibe taking home a pair of honors.

Two more awards remain to be announced - League MVP and Coach of the Year. Both of those accolades will be revealed as part of the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Awards Celebration on Saturday evening, May 10 in Las Vegas.

Atlanta was the lone team with two honorees -Morgan Hentz (Libero of the Year) and Khori Louis (Rising Star Award). Hentz played every set for the Vibe for the second season in a row, averaging a PVF-record 4.50 digs and is the lone repeat honoree this season. Louis led the PVF with a season-record 35.9 efficiency mark and posted a 44.9 kill percentage.

Omaha's Brooke Nuneviller gets the nod as Outside Hitter of the Year. The Supernovas star averaged 3.77 kills, 3.45 digs and 4.09 points in 2025 to rank in the top five in all three categories.

Brittany Abercrombie was tabbed as Opposite Hitter of the Year. Abercrombie set PVF records for kills (462), kills per set (43.6), attacks (1,208) and points (503) this season. Ali Bastianelli of the Grand Rapids Rise is the Middle Blocker of the Year. She led the league in blocks (89) and topped the Rise in efficiency (30.3)

Indy claimed the Setter of the Year Award, as Sydney Hilley was recognized. She finished the season with PVF records assists (1,277) and assists per set (11.30) and ranked among the league leaders in digs with 308.

Shara Venegas of San Diego has been recognized with the Most Inspirational Player Award. The Mojo libero has exemplified what it means to lead with heart, strength and resilience this year after the passing of her close friend and Puerto Rico national team teammate, Pilar Marie Victoria. Rather than stepping away from the game she loves, Venegas chose to dedicate the season to her friend's memory, playing with purpose, grit and emotion.

The Pro Volleyball Federation Championship will take place this week at the Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nev. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for all sessions, semifinal Friday only or the championship "Match For A Million" on Sunday.

2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Season Awards

Libero of the Year: Morgan Hentz, Atlanta Vibe

Outside Hitter of the Year: Brooke Nuneviller, Omaha Supernovas

Middle Blocker of the Year: Ali Bastianelli, Grand Rapids Rise

Opposite Hitter of the Year: Brittany Abercrombie, Orlando Valkyries

Setter of the Year: Sydney Hilley, Indy Ignite

Most Inspirational Player Award: Shara Venegas, San Diego Mojo

Rising Star Award: Khori Louis, Atlanta Vibe

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.