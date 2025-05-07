Bastianelli Earns PVF Middle Blocker of the Year

May 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Ali Bastianelli has been named the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Middle Blocker of the Year, as announced by the League on Wednesday. This award comes shortly after Bastianelli's announcement to retire from professional volleyball on May 2 following a six-year career.

In her first season with the Grand Rapids Rise, Bastianelli led the League with 89 total blocks across 103 sets played (0.86 blocks per set). She also registered 165 kills on a .303 hitting percentage, 59 digs, 11 aces, and five assists, finishing the regular season with 265 total points - second on the team behind outside hitter Carli Snyder. Both were named to the PVF All-League Second Team on Tuesday.

Bastianelli earned PVF Player of the Week honors two weeks ago after recording 20 kills on a .432 hitting percentage in a five-set loss to the Atlanta Vibe on April 26. This performance set a PVF record for the most kills by a middle blocker in a match. She also set a single-match Rise record with nine blocks twice, both against the Indy Ignite (April 12 and April 19).

Bastianelli concludes her career as the League's all-time leader in total blocks with 151. She also racked up 230 kills, 88 digs, and 21 aces in her two PVF seasons. Bastianelli also played professionally in Puerto Rico and France, and she reached the PVF semifinals in 2024 with the San Diego Mojo. A three-time AVCA All-American at the University of Illinois (2015-18), she finished her collegiate career with a school-record 750 blocks and a Final Four appearance in 2018.

Bastianelli joins Kaz Brown of the Orlando Valkyries as a recipient of this award, with Brown claiming the honor for the inaugural 2024 season. She also becomes the second Rise player to claim a yearly award, following now-retired Emiliya Dimitrova, who was named Opposite Hitter of the Year last season.

Click here to view the full list of all the 2025 PVF yearly award winners. The League's MVP and Coach of the Year will be announced at PVF's Awards Gala on Saturday, May 10, at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas.

The PVF Championship begins Friday, May 9, at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, the home arena of the Vegas Thrill. The No. 1-seeded Omaha Supernovas will take on the No. 4-seeded Indy Ignite at 8 p.m. EDT, followed by the No. 2-seeded Atlanta Vibe facing the No. 3-seeded Orlando Valkyries at 10:30 p.m. EDT. The winners of each semifinal will advance to the PVF Championship Match on Sunday, May 11, at 4 p.m. EDT. All three matches will air on CBS Sports Network.

