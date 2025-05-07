Ignite's Hilley Named PVF Setter of the Year

FISHERS, Ind. - Indy Ignite standout Sydney Hilley earned a Pro Volleyball Federation league-wide honor for the second straight day when she was named the PVF Setter of the Year today. It was one of seven individual player awards bestowed by PVF on the eve of the women's professional volleyball league's championship weekend.

Hilley, who was named to the All-PVF First Team along with Ignite teammate Azhani Tealer on Tuesday, was the clear frontrunner for Setter of the Year after establishing league records for assists (1,277) and assists per set (11.30) this season. She also registered 308 digs, which was 10th in the league and the most for any PVF setter.

Hilley guided an explosive Ignite attack that led PVF this season in kills (1,594), points (1,982) and kill percentage (36.7%). Indy head coach George Padjen has praised Hilley's leadership and quarterbacking abilities all season long, saying "she makes our team better every day."

"She is so able to change with the flow of the game," Padjen added. "She's so thoughtful and so smart and so savvy, it's just a joy to work with someone like her every day. I'm excited that Syd was named Setter of the Year. She earned it."

The Ignite are headed to the PVF Championship this weekend, where they will face top-seeded Omaha in the first semifinal match at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. Atlanta and Orlando meet in the second semifinal. The championship, which pays a $1 million bonus to the winning team, is set for 4 p.m. ET Sunday. Tickets for the PVF Championship are available on the Pro Volleyball Federation website. CBS Sports Network will telecast all matches live.

