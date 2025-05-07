Ignite's Hilley Named PVF Setter of the Year
May 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Indy Ignite News Release
FISHERS, Ind. - Indy Ignite standout Sydney Hilley earned a Pro Volleyball Federation league-wide honor for the second straight day when she was named the PVF Setter of the Year today. It was one of seven individual player awards bestowed by PVF on the eve of the women's professional volleyball league's championship weekend.
Hilley, who was named to the All-PVF First Team along with Ignite teammate Azhani Tealer on Tuesday, was the clear frontrunner for Setter of the Year after establishing league records for assists (1,277) and assists per set (11.30) this season. She also registered 308 digs, which was 10th in the league and the most for any PVF setter.
Hilley guided an explosive Ignite attack that led PVF this season in kills (1,594), points (1,982) and kill percentage (36.7%). Indy head coach George Padjen has praised Hilley's leadership and quarterbacking abilities all season long, saying "she makes our team better every day."
"She is so able to change with the flow of the game," Padjen added. "She's so thoughtful and so smart and so savvy, it's just a joy to work with someone like her every day. I'm excited that Syd was named Setter of the Year. She earned it."
The Ignite are headed to the PVF Championship this weekend, where they will face top-seeded Omaha in the first semifinal match at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. Atlanta and Orlando meet in the second semifinal. The championship, which pays a $1 million bonus to the winning team, is set for 4 p.m. ET Sunday. Tickets for the PVF Championship are available on the Pro Volleyball Federation website. CBS Sports Network will telecast all matches live.
• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...
Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from May 7, 2025
- Ignite Firing up to Show Their Stuff in PVF Championship - Indy Ignite
- Ignite's Hilley Named PVF Setter of the Year - Indy Ignite
- PVF Announces 2025 Individual Awards - PVF
- Atlanta Lands Two PVF Awards for 2025 Season - Atlanta Vibe
- Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller Wins Outside Hitter of the Year Award - Omaha Supernovas
- Bastianelli Earns PVF Middle Blocker of the Year - Grand Rapids Rise
- Mojo's Venegas Chosen for PVF Most Inspirational Player Award - San Diego Mojo
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indy Ignite Stories
- Ignite Firing up to Show Their Stuff in PVF Championship
- Ignite's Hilley Named PVF Setter of the Year
- Ignite's Hilley, Tealer Earn PVF All-League First Team Honors
- Taylor's Bakery Hosting Ignite Playoffs Sendoff Thursday Morning
- Ignite Use Regular-Season Finale as Tune-Up for PVF Playoffs