Lilly Supports Community Engagement Through Sponsorship of Indy Ignite's Inaugural Season

May 16, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Indy Ignite fostered community engagement and access to professional women's volleyball for 14 Central Indiana community organizations during the Ignite's home matches this year, in part through support from Lilly, the presenting sponsor of the team's inaugural season.

Members of the community organizations received tickets and transportation for each of the home matches of the 2025 Ignite season, thanks to the Lilly sponsorship. These resources enabled them to invite their community to experience the excitement of professional women's volleyball on the Ignite's home court at Fishers Event Center.

The relationship between Ignite and Lilly highlights Lilly's ongoing dedication to advancing health equity, wellness, and community engagement in Central Indiana and beyond. As the Presenting Sponsor and Official Health Equity Partner, Lilly has played a pivotal role in elevating Ignite's presence in the community and inspiring a new generation of volleyball enthusiasts.

"Lilly and Indy Ignite have made the sport more accessible, especially to the youth in our community," said Mary Kay Huse, President and General Manager of Indy Ignite. "Lilly's support ensured that the excitement and inspiration of live volleyball reached an even broader audience and further solidified Ignite as a vital part of the community's sports landscape."

As part of the initiative, Lilly also enabled the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis to broaden its sports programming with new equipment.

"This will also allow us to introduce new sports including volleyball across our clubs," said Pam Lozano, Director of Resource Development Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. "Who knows, maybe we'll inspire some of the next generation of pro volleyball players!"

Indy Ignite ended their inaugural season earlier this month as runner-up in the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship. The Ignite's second season begins in January 2026.







