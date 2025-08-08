All-Star Leketor Member-Meneh Returns to Indy Ignite for Season 2; Setter Mia Tuaniga Also Joins Team on Second Day of Signings

August 8, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite bolstered their roster for the 2026 season by signing two more players today. This brings the total to eight women who have joined the second-year Major League Volleyball (MLV) franchise.

Headlining the most recent players to be added is dynamic outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh, who took the league by storm this past season and was named to the All-Star team before an ankle injury ended her season after just 12 matches for the Ignite. Having Member-Meneh back at full strength and paired with other attackers sets the Ignite up to have one of the most potent offenses in the league.

Member-Meneh and setter Mia Tuaniga join the six players announced Thursday - opposite hitter Azhani Tealer, outside hitter Anna DeBeer, libero Elena Scott, setter Ainise Havili and middle blockers Lydia Martyn and Alexandra Botezat - on the current Ignite roster.

"The roster we have built in less than 24 hours since free agency opened is very strong and gives us a solid foundation to keep building on. We've kept a core of talented Indy Ignite veterans, added powerhouse middle Alexandra Botezat and brought in some fresh new faces who are ready to make an impact," said Indy Ignite Head Coach Lauren Bertolacci. "We're building a team with big presence and personality on court, and our new setter duo is going to run a really exciting game. Can't wait to get to Indy and start to work with this group."

Member-Meneh is ready to finish what she started last season before her injury.

"I have a lot of unfinished business in Indy," she said. "Getting injured in the middle of the season was, for sure, physically painful. It also did a number on me emotionally. But I've been back in the gym for a while, getting stronger every day. I'm also a lot stronger mentally. I'm here to win, God willing!"

Tuaniga, who made her pro debut with Atlanta in the MLV last season after a stellar career as setter for the University of Southern California, recorded three double-doubles (assists and digs) early in the season with the Vibe, which finished with the second-best regular-season record in the league and advanced to the postseason.

Before joining the Vibe, Tuaniga was a key player in USC Head Coach Brad Keller's rebuild of the team. She was an integral part of the Trojans' success in the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

More Indy Ignite roster additions will be announced as they are confirmed. They can be found in real time on the Indy Ignite Transaction Tracker and on Indy Ignite's social media accounts.

