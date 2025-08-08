Supernovas Re-Sign Nuneviller, Welcome Sis Home in Day Two of MLV Free Agency

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, have re-signed reigning Outside Hitter of the Year Brooke Nuneviller and signed Papillion native Norah Sis, highlighting another round of marquee moves on day two of Major League Volleyball (MLV) free agency.

Nuneviller, a two-time team captain, returns for her third season in Omaha. One of the most decorated players in league history, she has been the driving force behind the Supernovas' inaugural Pro Volleyball Championship in 2024 and their 2025 regular-season title. A two-way standout, she recorded 17 double-doubles last season, ranking among the league's top five.

She finished the 2025 season third in kills per set (3.77), fourth in total kills (381), fifth in points (413) and sixth in digs (348). Nuneviller holds multiple franchise records, including career points, kills, digs and sets played, as well as single-season marks for kills, kills per set and total attacks.

Sis joins Omaha in a hometown reunion, signing with the Supernovas after winning the league championship with the Orlando Valkyries, which choose her third overall in the 2024 college draft. Sis saw action in 28 sets, putting down 75 kills with 64 digs, six blocks and two aces. One of the top players in Creighton volleyball history, Sis was a two-time AVCA All-American in leading the Bluejays to their second-ever Elite Eight appearance in 2024.

Opposite hitter Emily Londot, outside hitter Reagan Cooper and libero Allison Whitten also re-signed, giving Omaha four returners from last season's regular-season championship squad. Londot saw action in 46 sets during her rookie campaign in Omaha, averaging 2.78 kills per set and finishing fourth on the team with 27 blocks.

Cooper was second for the Supernovas in points (291), kills (265), kills per set (3.83) and aces (13) in 2025. Named the league's rookie of the year in 2024, Cooper holds the franchise record for single-match hitting percentage (.700) and the most kills in a three-set match (16). A first year pro last season, Whitten played her best volleyball in the last stretch of the year, becoming the team's starting libero for the final five matches of the season.

The Supernovas also bolstered its middle blocker group with three signings, adding former Creighton Bluejay and NCAA national champion Elise Goetzinger, along with Janice Leao and Morgan Stout. Goetzinger, who will be a rookie in 2026, spent her senior season at Creighton and was an All-BIG EAST and AVCA All-West Region selection in 2024. She led the conference that season in hitting percentage (.376) while ranking second in blocks per set (1.06). She spent her previous four seasons at Kentucky where she played an instrumental role in the program's first-ever national title in the spring of 2021 by hitting .340 and averaging 1.13 blocks per set.

Leao spent her first pro season in the United States with the Columbus Fury in 2025, recording 35 blocks (0.81 B/S), 38 kills and five aces. She played her best match of the season at the CHI Health Center in the Fury's five-set loss to the Supernovas, posting eight blocks with six kills on a .330 hitting percentage.

Taken 25th overall by the Vegas Thrill in last year's college draft, Stout hit .311 on 244 swings with 22 blocks and was one of only three players on the roster with double-digit aces (10). The Kansas native returns to the Midwest after becoming one of the most accomplished players in Wichita State volleyball history. She totaled 961 kills and 436 blocks in four years with the Shockers while leading all middles in the nation with 3.15 kills per set in her senior season.

