Omaha Supernovas Begin Next Phase as Laura "Bird" Kuhn Sets Sights on New Leadership Opportunities

August 6, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas Head Coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas Head Coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, extends its gratitude to Laura "Bird" Kuhn for her passion, commitment, and achievements in helping the Supernovas become a global leader in women's sports. We wish her all the best as she embarks on the next chapter of her journey in pursuit of new leadership opportunities.

"The Supernovas organization and I are thankful for the time that Bird spent in Omaha in helping lead the franchise through two record-breaking seasons," said Team President Diane Mendenhall. "Since taking the reigns as the interim head coach, Bird has truly embodied what it means to be a Supernova, establishing special connections with our players, staff, and NovasNation. We'll never forget her role in helping us win the first Pro Volleyball Championship and supporting the franchise's early rise on the professional stage. As a trailblazer in our sport, she's always carried the ambition and vision to elevate professional volleyball to the next level. Over the past year and a half, she's been extremely helpful in identifying and bringing forward head coaching candidates who share that same passion and standard. While we look ahead to the next chapter for our organization, I can't wait to see how Bird continues to shape the future of our sport in this next step of her journey."

Kuhn was thrust into the spotlight as interim head coach just two matches into the 2024 season. Despite a wave of season-ending injuries and the added pressure of hosting the playoffs, she guided Omaha to the inaugural Pro Volleyball Championship. In 2025, she and her staff led a retooled roster featuring just two returners (Brooke Nuneviller and Natalia Valentín-Anderson) and eight rookies to a league-best 21-7 record.

Overall, the Supernovas compiled a U.S. professional volleyball-leading 38-15 (.717) overall record during Kuhn's two seasons, earning consecutive postseason appearances and solidifying the franchise's status as the world leader in professional volleyball, both on and off the court.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.