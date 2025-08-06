Rise Community Events and Appearances in August

August 6, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







The Grand Rapids Rise are proud to announce their involvement in several community events and appearances throughout August. These engagements offer opportunities for fans to interact with the team, celebrate the sport of volleyball, and take part in activities that highlight the Rise's commitment to growing the sport and supporting the West Michigan community.

Rise Coaches Clinic - Thursday, Aug. 7 from 12:30-5 p.m. at MSA Fieldhouse

Rise head coach Cathy George and associate head coach Mike Gawlik will lead the 2025 Rise Coaches Clinic at the team's practice facility inside the MSA Fieldhouse in Cascade (5435 28th St. Ct. SE). Designed for volleyball coaches of all levels, the clinic will cover tactical strategies, skill development, and in-game scenarios. Rise players Carli Snyder, Paige Briggs-Romine, and Alyssa Jensen will assist with on-court demonstrations and share insights from their professional experiences. Registration is required and costs $50 per coach or $125 for a group of three. The clinic is not open to the general public. More Information | Registration

Rise at West Michigan VB Beach Bash Tournament - Sunday, Aug. 10 from approximately 9 a.m.-noon at Grand Haven State Park

The Rise will have a fan tent at the West Michigan Beach Volleyball Beach Bash tournament at Grand Haven State Park (1001 S. Harbor Dr.). The tent will feature appearances from players and coaching staff. Fans can stop by for autographs, giveaways, and a chance to meet members of the team. The event is free and open to the public. More Information

Rise Boys Volleyball Clinic - Thursday, Aug. 14 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at MSA Fieldhouse

The Rise will host their inaugural boys volleyball clinic at their practice facility inside the MSA Fieldhouse, open to male athletes entering grades 7 through 12. Led by Rise coaching staff and players, the clinic focuses on skill development, position-specific training, and competitive game-like reps for players of all experience levels. The cost to attend is $50 per participant. More Information | Registration

Rise at Rally on Reeds - Wednesday, Aug. 20 from 3:30-7 p.m. at Memorial Field in East Grand Rapids

For the second consecutive year, the Rise will participate in the Rally on Reeds outdoor volleyball event at Memorial Field (2211 Lake Dr. SE). The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and features a scrimmage between Forest Hills Northern and Jenison High School at 5 p.m., followed by East Grand Rapids versus Byron Center at 7 p.m. Rise coaches, players, and representatives will be on hand for fan engagement and autograph opportunities throughout the evening. More Information

Griffins & Rise Night at West Michigan Whitecaps - Thursday, Aug. 21 from 5:30-6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark

The Rise and Grand Rapids Griffins will join forces for a special event at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park (4500 W River Dr NE). Rise coaches and players will be on site before the game to meet fans. The Whitecaps will feature volleyball and hockey-themed games throughout the night in a "Salute to Dangles & Digs." More Information | Tickets

Media Availability: For all community events, media representatives are requested to contact Alex Eisen in advance at aeisen@grrise.com or (701) 441-3830 to schedule interviews. Every effort will be made to accommodate requests.

Dates and times are subject to change.







