Vibe Add Seven More During Free Agency

August 8, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe extend their roster, signing seven more people during the free agency period. Re-signing with the Vibe are middle blocker Taya Beller, outside hitter Taylor Head, outside hitter Pia Timmer and outside hitter Maddie Isringhausen along with new players setter Shannon Shields, outside hitter Lexie Almodovar, and middle blocker Raven Colvin.

2026 Vibe Free Agency Transactions Page | 2026 League Transactions Page

TAYA BELLER Middle Blocker | #10

Middle blocker Taya Beller returns to Atlanta for her second season after making league history as the first DII signee, hailing from Wayne State College. The Nebraska native appeared in eight matches during her rookie year, posting a career-high 10 kills on 19 swings against the Grand Rapids Rise on February 13, 2025.

TAYLOR HEAD Outside Hitter | #1

Outside hitter Taylor Head has re-signed with the Atlanta Vibe for her second season. In her rookie season, Head appeared in 27 matches and posted a .314 kill percentage while averaging 1.24 digs per set. She recorded a career-high 12 kills on 26 attempts against the Vegas Thrill on January 23. During her collegiate career at Florida State and Arkansas, Head was a two-time AVCA All-American, three-time AVCA All-South Region honoree, and two-time All-SEC Team selection.

PIA TIMMER Outside Hitter | #7

Outside hitter Pia Timmer has re-signed with the Atlanta Vibe for her second season. In her debut year, she averaged a .231 hitting efficiency and recorded eight double-doubles. Timmer totaled 204 kills and collected 24 aces on the season, averaging 0.26 per set. Prior to the Vibe, she earned 4X Pac-12 All-Conference First Team honors from 2020 to 2023 and finished her career at Washington State as one of the program's most dominant hitters, ranking third all-time in career kills with 1,704.

MADDIE ISRINGHAUSEN Outside Hitter | #20

Maddie Isringhausen has re-signed with the Atlanta Vibe, continuing her second season in the MLV. In her rookie season, she appeared in five matches. Isringhausen competed at Tennessee Tech prior to the Vibe, earning several honors, including 2024 AVCA Division I Women's All-South Region Team, 2024 OVC Player of the Year, and being named Female Athlete of the Year at Tennessee Tech in her final college season.

SHANNON SHIELDS Setter

Setter Shannon Shields will join the Vibe for her first season in the MLV. Graduating from Arizona State University, Shields earned AVCA All-America Honorable Mention, AVCA All-Region honors, and Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2023. In her fifth year, the Phoenix native totaled 1,239 assists and 39 aces on the season. Following her collegiate career, Shields played professionally overseas, competing in Portugal with SL Benfica during the 2023-2024 season before joining Infomaniak Genève Volley in Switzerland for the 2024-2025 campaign.

LEXIE ALMOVADOR Outside Hitter

The Atlanta Vibe have signed outside hitter Lexie Almodovar for the 2026 season. She joins the team after competing with Bahçelievler Belediyespor in Turkey during the 2025 season. Almodovar played her college career at the University of Dayton, where she was a two-time A-10 Player of the Year. She earned AVCA All-America Third Team honors in 2024 and was named AVCA Midwest Region Player of the Year in 2023.

RAVEN COLVIN Middle Blocker

Middle blocker Raven Colvin signs with the Atlanta Vibe for the 2026 season, entering her second year in the MLV after competing with the Grand Rapids Rise in the 2025 season. Colvin posted a .456 kill percentage in her rookie campaign, recording a career-high 11 kills and 3 blocks against the Columbus Fury on February 20. Competing at Purdue for her collegiate career, Colvin was a two-time AVCA All-American and earned All-Big Ten First Team honors in both 2023 and 2024.







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.