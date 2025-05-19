Indy Ignite Begin Search for New Head Coach

May 19, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Indy Ignite Pro Volleyball announced Monday that Head Coach George Padjen will not return to the franchise for the 2026 season.

Padjen resigned last week, following the end of the Ignite's 2025 inaugural season, which culminated with the Ignite finishing as the runner-up to the Orlando Valkyries in the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship. Padjen cited a desire to spend more with family as a reason for his resignation, which will take effect immediately.

"It's been an unforgettable inaugural season with the Indy Ignite, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a special community here in Fishers and Indianapolis," said Padjen. "While I have loved coaching in Indy, it's time for me to spend more time with my family."

Ignite President and General Manager Mary Kay Huse said she is grateful to Padjen for his contributions to the team's successful first season.

"I appreciate George for his contributions to this organization in our inaugural season," said Huse. "We are grateful for his leadership in helping to recruit a fantastic roster and taking us to the PVF Championship in year one. We wish him all the best moving forward."

The search for a new head coach for the Indy Ignite will begin immediately.

Huse also said she plans to work with the Ignite's ownership group, coaches, and players to find the next team leader.

"We are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success for our players, our fans and our city. We take this commitment seriously as we begin our search for a new head coach," she said.







