Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller Wins Outside Hitter of the Year Award

May 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas superstar Brooke Nuneviller added another accolade to her standout season, being named Outside Hitter of the Year by the PVF on Wednesday. She becomes the second Supernovas player to earn a league positional award, joining Betty De La Cruz, who was named the 2024 Server of the Year.

Nuneviller has continued to ascend in her third professional season, earning All-League First Team honors for the second consecutive year. The Arizona native ranked among league leaders in multiple categories, finishing third in kills per set (3.77), fourth in total kills (381), fifth in total points (413), and sixth in total digs (348). A consistent two-way threat, she posted 17 double-doubles by recording double-digit kills and digs in the same match which is one of the top five marks in the league.

A cornerstone of the Supernovas franchise, Nuneviller is the team's active career leader in points, kills, digs, and sets played. She now also holds the Supernovas' single season records for kills, kills per set, and total attacks.

The Oregon product recorded four 20-point outings this season and reached double-digit kills in 23 matches, including a streak of 15 straight matches with at least 10 kills. Despite the season featuring four additional matches, Nuneviller improved her per-match production across the board by posting better averages in kills, digs, hitting percentage, assists, blocks, and points compared to her 2024 campaign.

The Supernovas are set to take on the No. 4 seed Indy Ignite (13-15) this Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. CDT in one of two PVF Semifinals at Lee's Family Forum in Las Vegas. No. 2 Atlanta (19-9) will face No. 3 Orlando (18-10) in the following semifinal with the winners of both matches meeting for the PVF Championship "Match for a Million" on Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. CDT. All matches will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

