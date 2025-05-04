Supernovas End Vibe's Record Winning Streak, Capture PVF Regular Season Title

May 4, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas pose after ending Atlanta's winning streak

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas pose after ending Atlanta's winning streak(Omaha Supernovas)

DULUTH, Ga. - The first-place and postseason-bound Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball champions, used a full-team effort to defeat the Atlanta Vibe (19-9), 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, on Sunday night at Gas South Arena.

It was a double milestone for the Supernovas (21-7), who snapped the Vibe's league-record 13-match winning streak while clinching the PVF regular-season title. Omaha now heads to Las Vegas as the No. 1 seed in the 2025 PVF Championship and will face the No. 4 seed Indy Ignite (13-15) in one of two PVF semifinal matches. First serve for the Supernovas is set for 7 p.m. CDT on Friday, May 9, at Lee's Family Forum.

Outside hitter Ally Batenhorst delivered another standout performance off the bench, finishing with 15 kills on 27 swings with only two errors for a .481 hitting percentage. She also contributed seven digs and sealed the win with the match-ending block. Brooke Nuneviller added 13 kills and seven digs, while Reagan Cooper posted seven kills on a franchise-record .700 clip (7-0-10). Opposites Kelsie Payne and Emily Londot each recorded five kills, combining for three of the team's eight blocks.

Rookie middle blockers Toyosi Onabanjo and Phoebe Awoleye anchored the attack from the middle. Onabanjo tallied five kills and two blocks, while Awoleye added four kills on a .429 clip, one block and her first career ace. Kayla Caffey appeared in the final two sets and contributed one kill and two aces, and Kaitlyn Hord added two kills.

Setter Mac Podraza handled the bulk of the setting duties, finishing with 29 assists, 10 digs and one kill over three sets. Fellow setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson dished out 16 assists and three digs in two sets of action. Starting libero Allison Whitten notched eight digs and one assist, while Camila Gómez added three digs and one assist over the final two sets.

Omaha put together another superb serving performance by notching six aces - its second-highest ace total of the season. Caffey and Londot led the effort with two aces apiece with Cooper and Awoleye also chipping in.

The Vibe leaned on their usual starters for most of the match. Outside hitter Leah Edmond led all attackers with 17 kills (.297) and 12 digs. Opposite Aiko Jones added 13 kills on a .321 hitting percentage, along with one block and one ace. Micaya White recorded 11 kills and seven digs, while middle blocker Khori Louis contributed 11 kills on a .370 clip and a match-high five blocks.

Key Notes

The Supernovas finish the regular season with the most wins (21) and most sweeps (10) in PVF history.

Ally Batenhorst has been on fire in her last two matches, totaling 25 kills on a .548 hitting percentage with three blocks across five sets.

Sunday marked the first time in franchise history that an opponent hit over .300 and Omaha still came away with a win.

For the fourth time this season, Omaha tied its franchise record for most consecutive wins with four.

The Supernovas finish the regular season with a better away record (11-3) than home record (10-4).

Set 1: Jones took care of an Omaha overpass to start the match, but Nuneviller responded with her first kill of the night. Jones recorded another point, but an Edmond hitting error and Cooper kill put the Supernovas ahead early. After another Cooper kill, Edmond tied the set at five with two kills including a joust win over Podraza. Nuneviller terminated on another swing, but Marlie Monserez put over a sneaky setter dump. Onabanjo got going offensively with a pair of kills to put the Supernovas ahead 8-6 going into the first media timeout. White posted her first kill out of the break, but Onobanjo responded with a block. Jones cut the lead to one with another kill, but Cooper found the floor on consecutive swings. Londot followed by nicking a finger at the net for a kill and Cooper snuck the ball between the block for another kill. Londot continued the Omaha surge by putting down two straight aces for a 6-0 run as the Supernovas led 16-9 at the second media timeout. Jones halted the run, but a Vibe service error and Nuneviller point extended the lead to eight. Atlanta found its groove with a Louis kill and Jones followed with another point. Louis and White secured back-to-back blocks and Jones tooled the block for a five-point run and force an Omaha timeout at 18-15. Louis continued the Vibe momentum with another block out of the break. Monserez slammed down an overpass for a kill and Jones tooled Nuneviller again to tie the set at 18. The two teams exchanged a flurry of errors, but a Jones attack sailed wide to put Omaha back ahead by two to force an Atlanta timeout at 21-19 Supernovas. Nuneviller placed a tip shot over a triple block for a point to stretch the lead to three. White sent a cut shut wide for another Vibe error, but Edmond put Atlanta in the red zone by tooling the block for a kill. A setting error by Podraza got Atlanta back within two but Nuneviller put Omaha at set point by tooling the block. Mckenna Vicini and Edmond tallied back-to-back points to put the pressure on, but Cooper gave the Supernovas a 25-23 set win with her sixth kill.

Omaha hit .306 in the opening set with a block and two aces. Cooper was unstoppable with six kills on six swings while Nuneviller tallied five kills of her own. Atlanta hit .279 with three blocks as Jones collected seven of the team's 17 kills in the set.

Set 2: Nuneviller slammed down an overpass to start the set and Londot clipped the corner on a shot to put Omaha up 2-0 early. Edmond got the Vibe on the board with a kill and a Supernovas hitting error tied the set. Onabanjo stuffed an Atlanta attack, but Edmond responded with two-straight kills. Cooper and Londot recorded back-to-back blocks and Cooper terminated on a swing to end a crazy rally for a 6-4 Omaha lead. Lewis and Monserez scored a point apiece, but a Vibe service error and Londot kill off the block gave the Supernovas an 8-6 edge going into the first media timeout. Louis and Monserez once again scored consecutive points to tie the set, but Nuneviller put down another kill in response. Hord's attack clipped Edmond and found the floor for a two-point Omaha lead. Hord found a finger on an attack for the next point and White followed with an attacking error. Edmond shanked a Cooper serve for a Supernovas ace to extend the lead to 13-8 and result in a Vibe timeout. White started to heat up with back-to-back kills. A Monserez serve touched the line for an ace to complete a 3-0 run for Atlanta. Londot snapped the Vibe surge with a kill, but White answered with another point. Edmond kept the deficit at two, but Onabanjo won a joust at the net to put Omaha up 16-13 at the second media timeout. Anna Dixon put down a pair of kills as part of a double sub for Atlanta, but Awoleye and Batenhorst - who also came off the bench - kept pace with a kill apiece. Nuneviller tallied two more kills to put Omaha in the red zone and Onabanjo terminated on a middle attack for a three-point lead. Lewis blocked a Nuneviller back-row attack, but Batenhorst fired back with a kill and Awoleye stuffed a Vibe attack for set point at 24-20. Edmond and Louis kept Atlanta alive with back-to-back tallies, but Batenhorst found the floor from the pin to give the Supernovas a 25-22 set win and 2-0 lead in the match.

Omaha's offense kept chugging along with a .333 hitting percentage in the set with three blocks and one ace. Batenhorst was a spark off the bench by with four kills on four swings. Atlanta lagged behind with a .256 clip with two blocks and one ace. Edmond paced the Vibe with five kills.

Set 3: Atlanta came firing out of the gate with a 5-0 run fueled by Jones who put down three kills in the spurt. Onabanjo bounced a ball off a middle set to snap the run, but White immediately answered with a perfectly placed corner shot for a kill. Payne secured a block off an Edmond attack and Batenhorst followed with her fifth kill. Lewis found the floor for a kill to send the Vibe into the media timeout with a 8-4 advantage. Batenhorst and Awoleye posted a kill apiece, but Edmond kept the Vibe advantage with a kill. Nuneviller and Payne each tallied a kill, but back-to-back swings by Jones found the floor to push Atlanta ahead 13-8. Batenhorst continued to find success offensively with two more kills, but Louis and Edmond had an answer each time to keep the Vibe at a 16-11 advantage into the second media timeout. Nuneviller terminated on back-to-back swings and Batenhorst tooled a shot off the triple block for a 3-0 Supernovas run. A Louis slide attack halted the run. Monserez found a connection with Vicini for three-straight kills to build the Vibe lead to 20-15 and force an Omaha timeout. Monserez stamped the four-point run with her second ace, but Nuneviller stopped the rally with a kill. A slew of errors plagued the next few points, but a Jones block and Louis kill gave Atlanta set point. Batenhorst kept the set alive with a tip kill, but Edmond hit line for the set-ending kill for a 25-19 win.

The Supernovas offense continued to stay hot with a .370 hitting percentage with one block. Batenhorst hammered a team-leading six kills on a .444 clip. The Vibe offense was more efficient by hitting .469 with one block and one ace. Jones terminated five balls on eight swings (.625) while Louis and Edmond each tallied four kills apiece.

Set 4: Edmond posted another kill to start the set and Louis found the floor again after an Atlanta net violation. Payne bounced a ball off a Vibe defender for a kill, but a block and two-straight White kills gave Atlanta a 5-2 lead. Batenhorst stopped the bleeding with a kill, but White answered again. Batenhorst and White exchanged kills before a Lindsay Krause hitting error sent the Vibe into the media timeout with an 8-4 lead. Edmond completed a 3-0 run out of the break with a kill, but a service error snapped the run. White and Edmond registered consecutive kills to stretch the lead to 11-5 Vibe. Another service error by Atlanta and block from Payne cut the deficit to four, but Edmond responded with a kill. Batenhorst continued to lead offensively with back-to-back kills for Omaha. Caffey - who had entered the match a few points earlier - produced two-straight aces to add to her team leading total to tie the set at 13 and force a Vibe timeout. A service error ended the 4-0 run, but Awoleye logged consecutive kills for the Supernovas to take their first lead of the set at 15-14. Batenhorst exchanged kills with Dixon before Awoleye blocked a Vibe attack. The Minnesota graduate recorded her first professional ace off of Hentz for a two-point edge. Vicini found a kill from the middle again, but Podraza and Payne posted back-to-back points to force an Atlanta timeout at 20-17 Supernovas. Monserez found Vicini again out of the break for a kill, but Payne answered by tooling the block. A hitting error put the Omaha lead at 22-18, but back-to-back kills from Lewis and Jones put the pressure on. Jones stepped up to deliver an ace and cut the lead to one, but Caffey came up clutch with a middle attack for a kill. A Supernovas service and attacking error tied the set at 23, but Payne terminated from the right pin for set point. Batenhorst capped off another standout performance with a block for a 25-23 set win and 3-1 match victory.

Omaha hit .278 as a team with three blocks and three aces. Batenhorst didn't commit a hitting error, compiling five kills in 14 swings for a .357 clip. Payne stood out with a .375 hitting percentage on four kills. The Vibe had a .324 clip in the set with White going five-for-five on attacks and Edmond putting down four kills.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.