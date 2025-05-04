Vibe Finish off Their Regular Season

May 4, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (19-9) lost to the Omaha Supernovas (21-7) in a four-set game on Sunday evening at Gas South Arena, ending the team's historic 13th win streak.

Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the offense for Atlanta with 17 kills. Opposite hitter Aiko Jones followed with 13 kills. Middle blocker Khori Louis and outside hitter Micaya White both added 11 kills for the Vibe. Middle blocker McKenna Vicini led the team with an impressive .412 hitting efficiency, the highest of the match. Despite the loss Vibe outhit the Supernovas with .322 hitting efficiency compared to their .319.

Defensively, libero Morgan Hentz led the team with an impressive 23 digs, tying her last game's defensive performance. Setter Marlie Monserez and Edmond both added 12 digs each. Louis recorded five blocks, the most among both teams.

Despite the loss, Atlanta dominated the statistics in three categories: Total Points (77), Digs (66), and Assists (62).

The Vibe will head to Las Vegas for the PVF Championship Tournament at the end of this week. Their semi-final game is set for Friday, May 9th, taking on Orlando Valkyries. First serve is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for that match are available HERE!

Atlanta Vibe ended their 13 win streak with a loss to Omaha Supernovas in the last game of the 2025 PVF regular season.

Libero Morgan Hentz had the highest number of digs (23) among both teams.

Despite the loss, Vibe had more total points, digs, and assists compared to the Supernovas.

