Vegas Thrill Hosts Last Match of 2025 Season
May 4, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Vegas Thrill News Release
LAS VEGAS The Vegas Thrill will host Fan Appreciation Night tonight to celebrate their incredible fans during the final home match of the season. The evening, sponsored by Toyota, will feature exciting volleyball action, a Clapper Fan Giveaway, and special moments to thank the community for their unwavering support throughout the season.
WHEN: Sunday, May 4, 2025
Doors Open: 5:00 p.m.
Match Begins: 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: Lee's Family Forum, Lee's Family Forum 200 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012
