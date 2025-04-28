Thrill Suffer a Road Sweep to the Defending PVF Champion Omaha Supernovas

April 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Vegas Thrill (10-16) suffered a road sweep (20-25, 16-25, 23-25) to the defending PVF champion Omaha Supernovas (19-7) on Sunday afternoon at the CHI Health Center. With the loss, the Thrill have been eliminated from postseason contention.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

It was all Omaha from the beginning as Ally Batenhorst set a franchise record with a .667 hitting efficiency. She recorded 10 kills on 15 attempts with no errors. Set one saw the Supernovas tack on a .179 hitting percentage compared to Vegas' .056 tilt. The Thrill did, however, post 11 kills compared to Omaha's 10 in the opening set. Omaha out-dug Vegas 15-11, while the Thrill recorded a trio of solo blocks, coming from Layne Van Buskirk, Hannah Maddux and Lauren Jardine. The Thrill were limited to a .042 hitting percentage in set two, while the Supernovas hit .271. The four service aces for Omaha is set two led the way, along with their 36 digs and 24 kills. Maddux did manage to notch five kills in set three, but Omaha's momentum was too much as they hit .282 in the final set. Batenhorst's seven kills was the difference maker, along with the Supernovas recording just two attack errors.

Key Stats

Omaha's Batenhorst led the offense with 10 kills, one dig, two solo blocks and a .667 hitting percentage. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson posted 33 assists, seven digs, one service ace and one solo block, while Brooke Nuneviller tallied 17 digs, two assists and one service ace. The Supernovas posted a .276 hitting percentage and limited the Thrill to a .108 clip.

Vegas' Maddux led the way with seven kills, eight digs, and two solo blocks. Setter Carly Graham tacked on 19 assist and five digs, Van Buskirk posted five kills and three solo blocks, while Jardine put together three kills and seven digs.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL:

Vegas will return home to face the Orlando Valkyries on Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m. PT on VBTV before playing its final match of the season on Sunday, May 4 at 6 p.m. PT against the Columbus Fury.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.