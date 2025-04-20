Thrill Comeback Falls Short Against Mojo

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Vegas Thrill (9-15) lost in five sets (23-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19, 10-15) against the San Diego Mojo (9-15) on Saturday night at Viejas Arena. The Mojo are now 2-1 against the Thrill this season and Vegas is now 10-3 all-time in five setters, including 5-2 this season. Moreover, the Thrill was down 2-0 and forced a fifth and final set against the Mojo.

SET ONE

Vegas went on a 5-0 run to begin set three with Lauren Jardine recording three kills, Layne Van Buskirk collecting a solo block and Jardine joining the block party. Hannah Maddux made it a 8-3 Thrill lead with a kill and they went up by as much as six, 10-4. San Diego clawed their way back to cut their deficit to three, 11-8, with Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani notching a service ace. Jardine posted another kill to up Vegas' lead to 15-10 and with the Thrill up 18-12, the Mojo went on a 6-0 run to tie the set, 18-18. The Mojo took their first lead of the set, 20-19, after a Vegas set error. San Diego's Rean Pittman tied the set, 23-23, with a kill, and the Mojo scored the next two points for a 25-23 set one victory.

SET TWO

The Thrill got off to another strong start to begin a set, this time with a 7-1 run to open set two. The Mojo and Thrill battled back-and-forth after that, including a long rally that resulted in a Maya Tabrom kill to cut San Diego's deficit to three, 10-7. The Mojo went on a 4-0 run after that to take an 11-10 cushion. After a Maddux serve error that put the Mojo up 16-13, Vegas and San Diego exchanged points back-and-forth. A 3-0 San Diego run put them up 22-17 and the Mojo closed out set two with a 3-0 run for a 25-18 win.

SET THREE

Vegas went on a 5-1 run to open the third set with Adora Anae and Jardine recording two kills apiece. A 5-0 San Diego run saw the set all tied up, 6-6, and a long rally that resulted in an Anae kill put Vegas up 11-10. The Thrill took a two-point advantage, 13-11, thanks to a Mojo service error and went up four, 16-12, with a Berkeley Oblad block and two San Diego attack errors. Jardine tallied her 11th kill of the match to put the Thrill up 17-12, but the Mojo went on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit to one, 17-16. The Thrill upped their lead to four, 20-16, with a kill from setter Carly Graham and two kills from Maddux before the Mojo called a timeout. A pair of San Diego points cut their deficit to a pair, 20-18, but Vegas regained their strong lead by going up four, 22-18, The Thrill went on to win set three, 25-21, as Jardine tallied five kills, while Anae posted six digs. Additionally, the Thrill hit an impressive .351 in the third set.

SET FOUR

Just like the previous three sets, the Thrill controlled the beginning of the fourth set with a 6-2 lead. Vegas kept their four-point advantage by going up 12-8. A 2-0 run off a Maddux kill and a Stout block put the Thrill up 14-9. A long rally that resulted in a San Diego attack error saw the Thrill go up 15-10. Vegas took a solid 18-12 cushion after an Anae attack and service ace. Maddux put the Thrill up seven, 19-12, with her eighth kill of the match. A 4-0 San Diego run cut their deficit to two, 19-17, but Vegas stormed through for a 25-19 set four win to force a fifth and final set. In the set, Graham tallied 12 assists and seven digs, Maddux posted six kills and Anae and Jardine each collected a service ace.

SET FIVE

The fifth set saw a 3-3 tie with Vegas getting a kill from Stout and Jardine. Jardine would collect another kill after a long rally for a 4-3 Thrill advantage. Anae's service error tied the set, 5-5, and San Diego capitalized on that with a 2-0 run on a Pittman kill and a Kendra Dahlke block. The Mojo would then go up 8-6 after a Bedart-Ghani kill. Just when the Thrill gained some ground, the Mojo quickly responded as Bedart-Ghani posted another kill to put San Diego up 9-7 followed by a Pittman block for a 10-7 lead. The Mojo momentum carried through the rest of the set as they garnered a 15-10 set five win and claimed the match.

Key Stats

San Diego's Bedart-Ghani tallied a team-high 17 kills with 12 digs, three blocks and one assist. Da-Yeong Lee posted 48 assists, 13 digs and one assist, while Pittman put together 12 kills, four digs, two blocks and one assist. Dahlke added a double-double with 10 kills and 14 digs to go along with one block. Vegas was led by Jardine's match-high 21 kills and added 10 digs, and five solo blocks. Graham put together 52 assists, 15 digs and three kills, while Maddux added 12 kills, four digs and an assist. Anae registered 11 kills and 20 digs on two service aces, while Vegas out-hit San Diego .208 compared to the Mojo's .201 efficiency.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL:

Vegas will return home to face the San Diego Mojo on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. PT on the Roku Channel.

