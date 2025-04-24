Vegas Thrill Hosts First Responder Night with a Hannah Maddux Bobblehead Giveaway
April 24, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Vegas Thrill News Release
LAS VEGAS The Vegas Thrill, in partnership with the Clark County Credit Union, will host First Responder Night on Friday, April 25 to honor and celebrate the first responders in the community, and will be giving away 1,500 Hannah Maddux bobbleheads.
WHAT:
Pre-Game Tiltyard Activities: There will be an interactive scavenger hunt inside first responder vehicles for fans to participate in and win a prize. This begins at 5:15 p.m.
Giveaways: The first 1,500 fans will receive a Hannah Maddux bobblehead
In-Game Entertainment: Las Vegas Metro Police Department will be presenting the colors before the match.
WHO: Vegas Thrill Team and Staff
Las Vegas Metro Police Dept.
Clark County Credit Union Representatives
WHEN: Friday, April 25, 2025
Tiltyard Activities: 5:15 p.m.
Doors Open: 6:00 p.m.
Match Begins: 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Lee's Family Forum, Lee's Family Forum 200 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012
