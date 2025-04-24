Fury Hit the Road to Face Omaha & Orlando

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (8-16) begin their two-week stretch on the road with weekend matchups against the Omaha Supernovas (17-7) and the Orlando Valkyries (14-10). The Fury face the Omaha Supernovas at 9 p.m. ET on Friday before they head south to take on the Orlando Valkyries at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Friday night's match will be streamed on YouTube and Sunday's match will be streamed on CBS Sports Network.

The Fury finish the rest of their season on the road after back-to-back matches at home in Nationwide Arena. In their last home match against Orlando, the Fury were swept (17-25, 18-25, 17-25). In their match earlier in the week, the Fury beat the San Diego Mojo for the first time in franchise history 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19).

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Supernovas still sit at the top of the league despite being swept by the Atlanta Vibe (17-8) last Saturday. Omaha is third in the league in attacking efficiency (.235) and second in opponent efficiency (.202). They're also second in blocks per set (2.71) and third in digs per set (16.97). Kaitlyn Hord is fourth overall in the league in attacking efficiency hitting .333 and she's second in the league in 74 blocks, averaging 0.87 per game. Brooke Nuneviller is fourth in the league in total kills with 327 in the 2025 season. Camila Gomez has 342 digs, averaging 3.98 a set and is second in the league in digs.

The Valkyries will play the Indy Ignite (12-12) Friday night before they face Columbus on Sunday. Orlando leads the league in attacking efficiency (.248), first in aces per set (1.19 per set, 111 aces), second in kills per set (13.91), second in assists per set (13.09) and third in kill percentage (36.6%). The Valkyries Natalie Foster (44.2%) and Kaz Brown (41.8%) are third and sixth respectively on the league leaderboard for kill percentage and are both in the top 10 most efficient hitters in the league. Pornpun Geudpard is second in assists with 927 total, averaging 10.91 per set. Natalie Foster leads the league with 58 aces and Brittany Abercrombie leads the league in kills at 399, averaging 4.29 per set. Abercrombie, Brown and Foster are also among the top 10 point-scorers in the league.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Omaha for their fourth and final matchup of the 2025 season on Friday. In their previous matchup at home on March 5, the Fury were swept by the Supernovas. Columbus seeks their first victory against Omaha this season.

Columbus will face Orlando for the fourth and final time this season on Sunday. In their previous matchup at Orlando on March 9, the Fury lost in four sets. The Fury look to get their first win against Orlando this season on Sunday.

