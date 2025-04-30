Fury to Conclude 2025 Regular Season with Pair of Road Contests

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (8-18) will wrap up the 2025 regular season with a pair of road contests this week and will look to jump out of the final spot in the standings. The Fury face the San Diego Mojo (9-17) at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday before looking to complete the season sweep over the Vegas Thrill (10-16) at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday. Thursday's match will be streamed on Roku, and Sunday's match will be streamed on CBS Sports Network.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Mojo sits just above the Fury in the standings in seventh place and enters the match on a two-game losing streak after falling to Vegas and Indy last week. San Diego ranks third in the league in blocks per set at 2.63 and second in digs per set at 16.96. The Mojo's Kendra Dahlke is seventh overall in the league in kills per set, averaging 3.32, while Regan Pittman (0.94) and Ronika Stone (0.69) rank second and fourth in the league, respectively, in blocks per set.

The Thrill will host the Orlando Valkyries (16-10) Friday night before they face Columbus on Sunday. Vegas ranks fourth in the league in total kills (1,345) and assists (1,268). The Thrill's Morgan Stout (43.1%) and Layne Van Buskirk (42.7%) are fourth and sixth, respectively, on the league leaderboard for kill percentage, while Alisha Glass-Childress ranks fifth in assists with 818 total, averaging 8.89 per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces both San Diego and Vegas for their fourth and final matchup of the 2025 season. In their previous matchup at home against San Diego on April 16, the Fury earned their first win against the Mojo 3-1. Columbus holds an all-time record of 1-6 against the Mojo.

In their previous matchup at Vegas on April 13, the Fury swept the Thrill 3-0 and improved their all-time record to 5-2.

