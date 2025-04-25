Janice Leao Sets Single-Game Blocks Record in Supernovas Loss

April 25, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (8-17) lost a five-set match to the Omaha Supernovas (18-6) (25-20, 20-21, 24-26, 25-23, 9-15) at the Chi Health Center on Friday night. Both teams played well offensively, with Columbus hitting .230 on 66 kills and Omaha hitting .292 on 70 kills. The Fury out-blocked the Supernovas 13-10, and Janice Leao led the charge with eight blocks for a single-game franchise record. The two teams tied in digs 75-75, and the Fury had two more assists than the Supernovas (64-62).

SET ONE

It was back and forth between the Fury and Supernovas till Omaha took a three-point lead at 6-3. But the Fury returned on a three-point run to tie it 7-7. Omaha once again reclaimed a lead at 14-11. A kill from Morgan Lewis and Kaylee Cox, followed by a block from Janice Leao tied it at 14-14. The two teams traded points till they tied again at 21-21. Fury went on another three-point run with kills from Izabella Rapacz, Lewis, and Leao to lead 24-21. Fury won the set 25-21 with another block from Leao.

SET TWO

Lewis and Cox continued to be the staples of the Fury offense as Columbus went point for point with the Supernovas tied 10-10. Leao and Cox tallied the eighth block of the night for Columbus to keep the game tied 13-13. Lewis continued offensive dominance, securing her eighth kill to give the Fury a 19-17 lead. Reagan Cooper led the Supernovas with two kills and a block in a four-point stretch to give Omaha the lead 21-20. Another Cooper kill and the Supernovas led 23-20. Toyosi Onabanjo had back-to-back kills to win the set 25-20 for the Supernovas.

SET THREE

Going into the third set, Leao had seven blocks and was hitting .600 with three kills on five attempts. Omaha kept a one to two point lead early in the set, but got out to a four-point lead at 12-8 scoring from multiple positions and serving aggressively. Fury came back to tie it 12-12. Omaha went on a run to lead 17-14, but the Fury battled back to tie it 17-17. The teams went point for point till they tied once again at 20-20. Three kills from Rapacz and errors by the Supernovas brought the Fury ahead 24-22. Omaha tied it 24-24. On a four point run, the Supernovas won the set 26-24.

SET FOUR

The Fury gapped out with a 6-2 lead, with kills coming from all across the net. Although the Supernovas tried to fight back, the Fury kept a significant lead at 13-9, Wilma Rivera controlling the offense and getting her hitters to score from all positions. The Fury extended their lead to 16-11 after an ace by Megan Lush. Beta Dumancic came in and was a difference maker, scoring four kills in the set. Columbus made a few unforced errors, giving the Supernovas a glimpse as they trailed by two, 19-17. Fury separated again 22-18, but Omaha stuck in rallies defensively to trail by one at 23-22. Rapacz got the final kill to win the set 25-23.

SET FIVE

Omaha got out to an early lead and were the first to 10 while the Fury trailed by five. Onabanjo scored on a slide attack to lead 11-6. Cox fired back with three kills, but the Fury was still down 9-12. Supernovas won the set 15-9.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury play at Addition Financial Arena against the Orlando Valkyries (15-10) on Sunday, April 27 at 6 p.m. ET.

For tickets please call 614-380-FURY(3879) or visit columbusfury.com

For the latest on the Columbus Fury, follow the Fury on Facebook, Instagram, and on X @ColumbusFury or visit at columbusfury.com

For media inquiries and interviews, contact Kyle Jackson at kjackson@columbusfury.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.