Janice Leao Sets Single-Game Blocks Record in Supernovas Loss
April 25, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Columbus Fury News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (8-17) lost a five-set match to the Omaha Supernovas (18-6) (25-20, 20-21, 24-26, 25-23, 9-15) at the Chi Health Center on Friday night. Both teams played well offensively, with Columbus hitting .230 on 66 kills and Omaha hitting .292 on 70 kills. The Fury out-blocked the Supernovas 13-10, and Janice Leao led the charge with eight blocks for a single-game franchise record. The two teams tied in digs 75-75, and the Fury had two more assists than the Supernovas (64-62).
SET ONE
It was back and forth between the Fury and Supernovas till Omaha took a three-point lead at 6-3. But the Fury returned on a three-point run to tie it 7-7. Omaha once again reclaimed a lead at 14-11. A kill from Morgan Lewis and Kaylee Cox, followed by a block from Janice Leao tied it at 14-14. The two teams traded points till they tied again at 21-21. Fury went on another three-point run with kills from Izabella Rapacz, Lewis, and Leao to lead 24-21. Fury won the set 25-21 with another block from Leao.
SET TWO
Lewis and Cox continued to be the staples of the Fury offense as Columbus went point for point with the Supernovas tied 10-10. Leao and Cox tallied the eighth block of the night for Columbus to keep the game tied 13-13. Lewis continued offensive dominance, securing her eighth kill to give the Fury a 19-17 lead. Reagan Cooper led the Supernovas with two kills and a block in a four-point stretch to give Omaha the lead 21-20. Another Cooper kill and the Supernovas led 23-20. Toyosi Onabanjo had back-to-back kills to win the set 25-20 for the Supernovas.
SET THREE
Going into the third set, Leao had seven blocks and was hitting .600 with three kills on five attempts. Omaha kept a one to two point lead early in the set, but got out to a four-point lead at 12-8 scoring from multiple positions and serving aggressively. Fury came back to tie it 12-12. Omaha went on a run to lead 17-14, but the Fury battled back to tie it 17-17. The teams went point for point till they tied once again at 20-20. Three kills from Rapacz and errors by the Supernovas brought the Fury ahead 24-22. Omaha tied it 24-24. On a four point run, the Supernovas won the set 26-24.
SET FOUR
The Fury gapped out with a 6-2 lead, with kills coming from all across the net. Although the Supernovas tried to fight back, the Fury kept a significant lead at 13-9, Wilma Rivera controlling the offense and getting her hitters to score from all positions. The Fury extended their lead to 16-11 after an ace by Megan Lush. Beta Dumancic came in and was a difference maker, scoring four kills in the set. Columbus made a few unforced errors, giving the Supernovas a glimpse as they trailed by two, 19-17. Fury separated again 22-18, but Omaha stuck in rallies defensively to trail by one at 23-22. Rapacz got the final kill to win the set 25-23.
SET FIVE
Omaha got out to an early lead and were the first to 10 while the Fury trailed by five. Onabanjo scored on a slide attack to lead 11-6. Cox fired back with three kills, but the Fury was still down 9-12. Supernovas won the set 15-9.
UP NEXT
The Columbus Fury play at Addition Financial Arena against the Orlando Valkyries (15-10) on Sunday, April 27 at 6 p.m. ET.
