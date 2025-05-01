Fury Swept by Mojo on Thursday

May 1, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release









Columbus Fury middle blocker Abby Walker (left) and opposite hitter Morgan Lewis

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Columbus Fury (8-20) lost 3-0 to the San Diego Mojo (10-17) (21-25, 21-25, 20-25) at Viejas Arena on Thursday night. San Diego dominated the match at the net, registering 11 blocks. Kaylee Cox led the Fury with 14 points from 11 kills, two blocks, and an ace. Nootsara Tomkom had 28 assists while Megan Lush had 12 digs.

SET ONE

Columbus opened with an 8-4 lead as Izabella Rapacz and Kaylee Cox tallied two kills each. The Mojo worked their way back into the set, enjoying a couple of scoring runs, and established a 16-14 advantage. Columbus managed to cut the Mojo lead down to 18-21 thanks to a Janice Leao ace and Mojo serving error, but the hosts fended off the Fury comeback, winning the opening set 25-21.

SET TWO

Both teams matched each other point for point to begin the set. Back-to-back blocks from Rapacz put the Fury ahead 9-7, but the lead did not last long as the Mojo came back to tie it at 11 apiece. Both teams enjoyed scoring runs with San Diego scoring four straight to go up 17-15 while the Fury stormed back with a three-point run of their own to go up 18-17. San Diego led 23-20 towards the end of the set, securing two straight blocks, and won 25-21.

SET THREE

San Diego opened with an 8-6 advantage to begin the third set. A block from Abby Walker started Columbus on a three-point run to tie the set at 11-11. The Mojo reacted to the surge in offense from the guests and triggered a 5-1 run of their own to go ahead 16-12. The Fury did their best to get back into the match, but the hosts did not allow the comeback, surging to a xx-xx set win and a 3-0 sweep.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury will conclude the 2025 regular season on Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET when they travel to take on the Vegas Thrill (10-16).

