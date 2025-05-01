Vibe with the Reverse Sweep for Thirteen Wins in a Row

May 1, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (19-8) reverse swept the Indy Ignite (13-14) Thursday night at Fishers Event Center, marking the team's thirteenth win in a row.

Offensively, Atlanta was led by outside hitter Leah Edmond, who finished with 20 kills on 50 attempts, hitting a resounding .280. Outside hitter Pia Timmer tagged 14 kills, followed by middle hitter Khori Louis with 10 kills. Setter Marlie Monserez contributed to the offense with five kills on seven attempts. Both Edmond and Timmer collected double-doubles, with over ten kills and digs on the match.

On defense, five players had double-digit digs, led by Edmond with 15, followed by opposite hitter Aiko Jones, libero Morgan Hentz, and Timmer with 14, while Monserez put up 11 digs with 49 assists. Louis led the team with six blocks, followed by Vicini with three.

The Vibe will be at home for their final regular season match on Sunday, May 4th taking on Omaha Supernovas at Gas South Arena. First serve for the Vibe's FINAL home match is set for 6:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for the next match are available HERE!

Notes

Atlanta Vibe extends their win streak to thirteen, bringing the record to 19-8

Outside hitter Leah Edmond racked up 20 kills in the five-set thriller, hitting a .280 hitting efficiency

Middle blocker Khori Louis led the team in blocks, totaling 6 in the match

