Orlando Completes First Reverse Sweep in Franchise History

May 1, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. - For the first time in franchise history, the Orlando Valkyries (17-10) have completed a reverse sweep, finishing off an unbelievable comeback over the Grand Rapids Rise (11-16) by set scores of 19-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 16-14.

In a full team effort, the Valkyries added yet another impressive win to their resume, building on their momentum for next week's playoffs. Despite not playing Kaz Brown and seeing limited action from Brittany Abercrombie, Pornpun Guedpard, and Natalie Foster, Orlando relied on their depth, and it paid big dividends.

Facing the number one defensive team in the league, Orlando struggled in its first two sets, hitting for a combined .105 efficiency on just 22 kills. One of the biggest reasons why this number was so low was because of the second set, where Grand Rapids forced Orlando to hit a -.022 efficiency, blocking them six times while also causing Orlando to have five attack errors.

Coming out of the break, the Valkyries were looking for a spark to jumpstart them and get back in rhythm. Amy Pauly turned to M'Kaela White, who came off the bench and immediately made an impact with three blocks, helping to set the tone for the rest of the match. Not only was the defensive intensity ramped up, but it helped the offense flow more smoothly, increasing the efficiency to .200 in the third set.

Once Orlando had grabbed the momentum in the third, they took advantage of every opportunity they got in the fourth. From free balls to Grand Rapids' seven service errors, the Valkyries were in full control, even recording a .284 efficiency, their best offensive performance in a single set, leading to a 25-21 victory and pushing the match to an ever-decisive set five.

Looking to complete the rare feat, the Valkyries would find themselves in a 11-8 lead as the race was on to 15. A quick run by Grand Rapids forced Amy Pauly to use a timeout. Being down 14-13 and on the brink of losing in five, Norah Sis stepped up big providing a huge kill to tie things up. Lindsey Vander Weide would follow, delivering back-to-back kills and completing the rare feat of a reverse sweep.

Not only did this win show just how resilient this group can be, but it also added another element to what makes Orlando so great all around. The Valkyries finished tonight's match with 111 digs, setting the league record for most digs ever in a five-set match in league history.

Up next: The Valkyries will cap off their season finale when they travel west to take on the Vegas Thrill on Friday, May 2, with the match starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. You can find the match streamed live on Volleyball TV.

