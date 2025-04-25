Season High 14 Blocks Powers Valkyries Past Ignite

FISHERS, IN. - In a match led by their pristine blocking, the Orlando Valkyries (15-10) were able to hold the Indy Ignite (12-13) to a .171 hitting efficiency, ultimately stealing a win on the road in four sets by set scores of 22-25, 25-16, 26-24, 28-26. With tonight's win, Orlando forced Indy its fifth straight loss. With just three matches left to go in the season, the fourth and final playoff spot is still up for grabs between the Indy Ignite and the Grand Rapids Rise.

Coming into tonight's match, the Valkyries were dead last in the league in blocks (195). It has been one of the few areas that Orlando has lacked in this season and despite those numbers being low, the Valkyries blocking tandem came to play tonight, showcasing yet another way that they can beat you. Natalie Foster led the way with flour blocks, followed by Kaz Brown, Brittany Abercrombie, and Norah Sis each accounting for two blocks.

After a slow start in the first set that saw the Valkyries fall behind 16-10, and eventually dropping 25-22, head coach Amy Pauly emphasized after the match how the team came together to move on and adjust from it, "We talked in the locker room about how we were able to adjust quickly tonight. The first set didn't go the way we wanted it to, but we were able to pick ourselves up fast. A big reason for that was due to the type of teammates these girls are to each other, and it's really special from my view to see all that take place."

Those adjustments proved to play a huge role in the Valkyries swinging the momentum and winning the next three sets. After recording just one block in the first set and allowing Indy to hit at a .308 efficiency, the Valkyries would tighten up and deliver 13 blocks over the next three sets, suffocating an Ignite offense that wasn't able to hit over .300 the rest of the way. Orlando committed just eight attacking errors to Indy's 16, allowing the Valkyries to get themselves into advantageous situations that Indy wasn't able to overcome.

Not only was the blocking sensational, but rookie outside hitter Norah Sis had herself a match. Despite not playing much this season, the former first-round pick out of Creighton has continued to stay ready when her number is called and she delivered on Friday night, posting a team-high and career-high 19 points and 17 kills, proving to be yet another weapon that Amy Pauly can look to go to. "One thing I'm super proud of is the way she attacks coming into the gym every single day with an attitude of being ready to go at any moment. She can be a lethal attacker, and the mentality that I saw on her attacks tonight were awesome."

After a good start to a long week ahead, the Valkyries will return home on Sunday, April 27 against the Columbus Fury, for their final home match of the season, starting at 6:00 p.m. From there they will embark on a two-match road trip, where they will face the Grand Rapids Rise on Wednesday and the Vegas Thrill on Friday, May 2.

