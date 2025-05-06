Valkyries Playoff Schedule Announced

May 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - With the regular season complete, the Pro Volleyball Federation has announced the schedule for the Orlando Valkyries semifinal, one game elimination match against the Atlanta Vibe. The championship tournament will be held at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. It marks the first playoff appearance for Orlando and the second consecutive trip to the postseason for Atlanta.

Where to watch : CBS Sports Network

Semifinal match - Friday, May 9 vs. Atlanta Vibe, 10:30 p.m. ET

Championship match*- Sunday, May 11 (vs. winner of OMA/IND) 4:00 P.M. ET

* If win on Friday

Single-day tickets for championship weekend are available at prices between $29 to $99. All-Session tickets range in price from $49 to $179 - which encompasses access to all three high-level volleyball matches. All tickets are subject to taxes, facility fees and service and handling charges.

