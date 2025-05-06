Four Vibe Players Earn All-League Team Awards

May 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - Four Atlanta Vibe players earned All-PVF Team honors, with two selected to the First Team and two named to the Second Team. The Vibe will head to Las Vegas for the PVF Championship Tournament to compete in the semi-final game is set for Friday, May 9th, taking on Orlando Valkyries. First serve is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for that match are available HERE!

Outside hitter, Leah Edmond (first-team)

Libero, Morgan Hentz (first-team)

Setter, Marlie Monserez (second-team)

Middle blocker, Khori Louis (second-team)

Leah Edmond, a standout outside hitter, has received a first-team nomination for the second year in a row. Already named both the MVP and Outside Hitter of the Year in 2024, she showcased her all-around dominance by finishing second in total kills with 409 and second in total aces with 41. Her defensive impact was also notable, ranking ninth in total digs with 310 and placing tenth in total blocks. Recognized for her stellar performance, Edmond earned Player of the Week honors in Week 6, further solidifying her status as one of the league's elite.

Morgan Hentz continues to establish herself as one of the premier liberos in professional volleyball, receiving first-team honors for the second year in a row. The 2024 PVF Libero of the Year and Week 14 Player of the Week in the 2025 season, Hentz leads the league in total digs with an impressive 508-nearly 100 more than any other player. Her relentless defensive presence and consistency on the court have been instrumental in her team's success.

Setter Marlie Monserez delivered an exceptional performance throughout her second season with the Vibe, being named a recipient of the second team for the second year in a row. Earning Player of the Week honors in Week 15, she made history on April 19th by breaking the league record for total assists in a 3-set match, posting an impressive 46 assists. Her consistency and skill were evident all season long, as she finished third in the league in total assists with 998. Monserez's playmaking ability and leadership on the court were key drivers of her team's offensive success.

In her rookie season, middle blocker Khori Louis earned second-team recognition after an impressive debut season. She showcased remarkable offensive efficiency, finishing second in kill percentage at .449 and leading the league in hitting efficiency with a .359 mark. On the defensive end, Louis also made her presence known, ranking eighth in total blocks with 58.

