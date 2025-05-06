PVF Announcers 2025 All-League Teams

May 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







Eleven players who will compete in the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship this weekend are among the 14 players named to the 2025 PVF All-League Teams.

Seven players were named to each squad, which are chosen regardless of position. The two teams include four middle blockers, four setters, three outside hitters, two opposite hitters and one libero. Six of the 14 honorees were also All-League selections in 2024.

The Atlanta Vibe lead all PVF squads with four players named to the first and second teams, followed by the Orlando Valkyries with three players, the Grand Rapids Rise, Indy Ignite and Omaha Supernovas with two apiece and the San Diego Mojo with one.

First Team

Orlando opposite hitter Brittany Abercrombie headlines the PVF All-League First Team. The league leader in points (503) and kills (462) is joined by Valkyrie teammate Chompoo Guedpard, who finished second in PVF assists with 1,082.

Indy setter Sydney Hilley earned a first-team nod after a league-leading 1,277 assists for the Ignite. Teammate Azhani Tealer joins Hilley on the first team. Tealer finished third in the league in points (464) and kills (385) and ranked among the top 10 in kill percentage from her opposite hitter position.

Second-place Atlanta is represented by outside hitter Leah Edmond and libero Morgan Hentz, who are first team selections for the second year in a row. Edmond finished No. 2 in the PVF in points (496), service aces (41) and kills (409) and ranked in the top 10 in digs. Hentz led the league in digs with 508 to break her own PVF record set in 2024.

Omaha's Brooke Nuneviller is the third All-League first team returnee this season. She finished fifth in the league in points (413) and ranked among the league leaders in kills and digs.

Second Team

Grand Rapids middle blocker Ali Bastianelli tops the PVF All-League Second Team. Bastianelli, who announced her retirement following the conclusion of the regular season, ended her career as PVF's record-holder for blocks in a career, season, match and set. Rise teammate Carli Snyder also earned second-team accolades after ranking among PVF leaders in points, service aces and kills.

Atlanta's Khori Louis and Marlie Monserez, Omaha's Natalia Valentin-Anderson, Orlando's Kaz Brown and San Diego's Ronika Stone round out the 2025 second team.

The Pro Volleyball Federation Championship will take place this week at the Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nev. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for all sessions, semifinal Friday only or the championship "Match For A Million" on Sunday.

2025 Pro Volleyball Federation All-League Teams

First Team

Leah Edmond, Atlanta Vibe, OH

Morgan Hentz, Atlanta Vibe, L

Sydney Hilley, Indy Ignite, S

Azhani Tealer, Indy Ignite, OPP

Brooke Nuneviller, Omaha Supernovas, OH

Brittany Abercrombie, Orlando Valkyries, OPP

Chompoo Guedpard, Orlando Valkyries, S

Second Team

Khori Louis, Atlanta Vibe, MB

Marlie Monserez, Atlanta Vibe, S

Ali Bastianelli, Grand Rapids Rise, MB

Carli Snyder, Grand Rapids Rise, OH

Natalia Valentin-Anderson, Omaha Supernovas, S

Kaz Brown, Orlando Valkyries, MB

Ronika Stone, San Diego Mojo, MB

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.