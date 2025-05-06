Supernovas' Nuneviller, Valentín-Anderson Earn All-League Honors

May 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (right) and setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (right) and setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller and setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson were honored with All-League recognition on Tuesday. Nuneviller earned her second consecutive First Team selection, while Valentín-Anderson was named to the Second Team for the first time in her PVF career.

Both Nuneviller and Valentín-Anderson were pillars of an Omaha team that broke numerous league records during the regular season. That's highlighted by the Supernovas achieving the most wins (21) and sweeps (10) in PVF history as Omaha charged to the postseason's No. 1 overall seed with a 21-7 record.

Nuneviller continued to shine as one of the PVF's best players, surpassing the impressive numbers that earned her All-League First Team honors in 2024. The Oregon alum finished third in the league with 3.77 kills per set, fourth in total kills (381), and fifth in total points (413). A consistent two-way threat, she recorded 17 double-doubles with 10 or more kills and digs, which is a top five mark in the PVF. A cornerstone of the Supernovas franchise, Nuneviller is the team's active career leader in points, kills, digs, and sets played, and she now holds Omaha's single season records for kills, kills per set, and total attacks.

Valentín-Anderson, one of two designated franchise players for Omaha's inaugural season, has been instrumental in building the Supernovas from the ground up. After leading the team to the first Pro Volleyball Championship in 2024, the Puerto Rico Olympian stepped into the starting setter role this season and ranked fourth in the league with 9.57 assists per set. She also led all PVF setters with 3.11 digs per set and currently stands as Omaha's active career leader in assists with 1,339.

The Supernovas are set to take on the No. 4 seed Indy Ignite (13-15) this Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. CDT in one of two PVF Semifinals at Lee's Family Forum in Las Vegas. No. 2 Atlanta (19-9) will face No. 3 Orlando (18-10) in the following semifinal with the winners of both matches meeting for the PVF Championship "Match for a Million" on Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. CDT. All matches will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.