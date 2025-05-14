Supernovas Welcome over 152,000 Fans in 2025, Boost Average Attendance to Nearly 11,000

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and First Pro Volleyball Champions, continued to be a trailblazer during the 2025 season, finishing No. 1 in the world in pro volleyball attendance for the second straight year.

Over the course of 14 regular-season home matches at the CHI Health Center, the Supernovas reached a total attendance of 152,949 to mark a staggering 32% increase from the team's inaugural 2024 season. Omaha also averaged a world-leading 10,925 spectators per match, surpassing last season's 9,656 average for a 13% year-over-year increase.

The second-year franchise broke its own U.S. pro volleyball attendance record (12,090) five times in 2025, including a new benchmark of 13,486 set during the season opener against the Atlanta Vibe on January 10. The Supernovas drew more than 10,000 at nine matches this season, including five attendance marks that topped 12,000.

Omaha dominates the U.S. pro volleyball attendance chart, now holding 19 of the top 20. The top five most attended matches in U.S. history were set by the Supernovas in 2025 including six of the top eight overall. Plus, twelve of Omaha's 2025 home matches rank in the top 20. In just two seasons and 28 match days, the Supernovas have totaled an impressive 287,918 in attendance.

A pillar in women's sports, the Supernovas' average attendance ranks among global leaders by surpassing league averages from the WNBA (9,807), PWHL (7,260), and WSL (6,713), while sitting just behind the NWSL (11,250), which is entering its 13th season.

The support from NovasNation fueled the toughest home environment in professional volleyball, as Omaha tied for the PVF lead with a 10-4 home record. Despite returning only two players from last season's championship-winning campaign and introducing eight rookies, the Supernovas posted league records for most wins and most sweeps (10) en route to claiming the regular season title with a 21-7 record.

Franchise leader Brooke Nuneviller elevated her game in 2025, earning Outside Hitter of the Year honors and her second straight All-League First Team selection after averaging 3.77 kills (4th in PVF) and 3.45 digs per set (5th). Veteran setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson was named to the All-League Second Team, ranking fourth in assists per set (9.57) and leading all setters with 3.11 digs per set.

