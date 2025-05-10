Supernovas' Historic Season Ends in PVF Semifinals

May 10, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

HENDERSON, Nev. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, battled to the final point in a 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 13-15 loss to the Indy Ignite (14-15) in the PVF Semifinals Friday night at Lee's Family Forum in front of 1,312 spectators.

The Supernovas' campaign comes to an end with a league-best 21-8 record after making their second-straight postseason appearance.

2025 PVF Outside Hitter of the Year Brooke Nuneviller capped off her season by tying her season high with 22 kills, 11 digs, two assists, and one ace across five sets. Reagan Cooper completed the dynamic duo for Omaha, hitting .342 with 18 kills and 10 digs. Rookie opposite Emily Londot added 12 kills and a team-leading 18 digs, along with one block.

Fellow rookie Toyosi Onabanjo posted a career-high 11 kills (.320) and two blocks. Kaitlyn Hord chipped in nine kills on a stellar .533 hitting percentage and one block, highlighting a dominant offensive night for Omaha's middle blockers.

Setter Mac Podraza subbed in for starter Natalia Valentín-Anderson and tallied 62 assists, seven digs, a team-high four blocks, and three kills. Valentín-Anderson contributed eight assists, one dig, and one ace over three sets. Libero Allison Whitten closed her rookie campaign with nine digs and a lone assist. As a team, Omaha hit .263 with eight blocks and Nuneviller's ace.

Indy was led by rookie outside hitter Nina Cajic, who tallied 21 kills on a .347 clip-including seven in the decisive fifth set-along with four blocks for a match-high 25 points. Fellow rookie Anna DeBeer added 16 kills, while middle blocker Lydia Martyn contributed 14 kills on an impressive .609 hitting percentage. Opposite Azhani Tealer rounded out the Ignite's double-digit scorers with 10 kills. Indy hit .333 for the match, finishing with 13 blocks and one ace.

Omaha continued to lead the U.S. Pro Volleyball movement in 2025, averaging a world-best 10,925 fans per home match and finishing with the PVF's top record to claim the regular-season title. The Supernovas set league records for most wins and sweeps in a regular season, with Nuneviller and Valentín-Anderson both earning All-League honors.

Key Notes

Nuneviller tallied her 18th double-double of the season while coming up one point shy of tying her season high.

Cooper hit .333 or better for the fourth-straight match and recorded a season-high 18 kills. Plus, it was her fourth double-double of 2025 and second in the last three contests.

Setter Mac Podraza set a new franchise record for most assists in a match with 62 - surpassing Sydney Hilley's old total of 61 back on April 20, 2024 against San Diego.

Omaha also set franchise records for most points (77) and assists in a match (74).

Set 1: DeBeer gave Indy a quick 2-0 lead out of the gate including an overpass kill. Nuneviller stopped the two-point run with a kill for Omaha's first point of the night. Tealer terminated from the right side and a Nuneviller hitting error put the Ignite advantage at 4-1. Onabanjo secured a kill off a slide, but DeBeer answered with another kill. Cooper put down a pair of kills and Londot got her first point of the night as the Supernovas cut the deficit to one. Martyn drilled two kills from the middle as Indy led 8-6 at the first media timeout. Londot came firing out of the gate with a kill and Onabanjo pounded another point to keep the Indy lead at one. Caroline Crawford attacked from the middle for a kill. Another Nuneviller swing sailed wide and Cajic terminated on the next point for a kill. Crawford roofed a Nuneviller attack to stamp a 4-0 run and 13-8 Ignite advantage. An Indy hitting error halted the run, but DeBeer followed with a kill. Londot slammed down another kill, but Hilley and Martyn each tallied a point for a 16-12 edge at the second media timeout. The Ignite continued to pour it on with another block and back-to-back kills from Cajic and Martyn to force an Omaha timeout at 19-12. Cooper ended the run with a kill, but Tealer answered with a point. Hord terminated from the middle as Martyn answered on the following rally. Onabanjo and Podraza secured a block apiece to garner some momentum, but Indy ended the set with a Hilley dump and Crawford block for a 25-17 opening set win.

The Omaha offense started slow with a .200 hitting percentage with two blocks. Cooper and Londot led all Supernovas with three kills each. Indy was firing on all cylinders with a .455 clip with three blocks. Martyn put down five kills on six swings with DeBeer adding four kills (.375).

Set 2: Onabanjo and Martyn exchanged slide kills to begin the set. Nuneviller put down a kill as Onabanjo followed with another point. Nuneviller put a serve down for an ace to stamp a 3-0 run for a 4-1 lead. DeBeer ended the run, but Nuneviller responded with a kill and a hitting error by Indy put the lead at 6-2. Tealer hammered a kill and the Ignite followed with a block. Hord rallied for a kill out of the middle and Podraza sent the match into the first media timeout with a setter dump. Podraza rammed down another attack and Hord followed suit for consecutive points. Podraza finished a 4-0 Omaha run with a block to build the Supernovas advantage to 12-5. Indy rallied for a 3-0 run plagued by Omaha hitting errors. Nuneviller stopped the momentum with a kill, but Hilley put down another dump and Cajic found the floor on a swing. Nuneviller tallied two more kills and Onabanjo slammed down an attack for a 16-12 Supernovas lead at the second media timeout. DeBeer secured another kill out of the break, but Hord answered with a point. Cajic tooled the block and Crawford followed with an ace. Nuneviller cut the run with a kill, but Martyn and Cajic put down consecutive attacks to cut the lead to one. The two teams traded blows before Cooper put a ball between the block for a 22-20 Supernovas lead to force an Indy timeout. DeBeer terminated for the first point out of the stoppage and a Londot error tied the set. Londot and DeBeer exchanged kills before Hord gave Omaha set point. Cooper equaled the match for Omaha with a set-ending kill for a 25-23 win.

The Supernovas offense came alive for a .432 hitting percentage with one block and one ace. Hord and Nuneviller paced Omaha with six kills apiece as the two combined to hit .632. Indy hit .406 with one block as Martyn and Cajic each tallied five kills.

Set 3: Onabanjo terminated off the slide to give Omaha a positive start to the set. An Indy service error and Londot block gave the Supernovas an early 3-1 advantage. DeBeer added a kill and a Nuneviller attack went wide to tie the set. Londot broke the tie, but DeBeer tallied two more kills and Cajic secured a block for a 6-4 Ignite lead. Hilley kept the edge with a setter dump. Londot put down a kill and Podraza followed with a block. A back row attack violation gave Omaha the lead but Martyn tied it on the next point. Cooper and Ally Batenhorst terminated on consecutive swings, but Indy responded with two-straight points off a Hilley kill and Tealer block. Onabanjo rifled more kills for the Supernovas to take a 13-11 lead. Errors plagued Omaha on the next three points and Cajic racked up two more points for a 16-13 Indy lead at the second media timeout. A center line violation by Podraza and Tealer kill extended the run to 7-0 and a 18-13 Ignite lead. Nuneviller snapped the run and Cooper followed with another kill. A DeBeer swing sailed wide to force an Indy timeout with Omaha closing the gap to two points. Cooper and Londot tallied a kill apiece as another Tealer back row attack violation tied the set at 19. Cajic terminated on the next point, but Londot and Podraza answered with back-to-back kills for a 21-20 lead. Cajic tied the set again, but Hord stuffed an Indy attack for the next point. Tealer slammed down a kill from the right side to equal the set. Nuneviller squeezed a ball through for a kill and Onabanjo recorded another kill off the slide for set point at 24-22 to force an Ignite timeout. Cajic kept things alive with a point, but Nuneviller's third kill of the set gave Omaha a 25-23 win for a 2-1 match lead.

The Supernovas hit .213 with three blocks as Onabanjo and Londot put up a team-high four kills each. Indy limped to a .174 clip with three blocks. Cajic hammered a team-leading five kills while DeBeer posted four.

Set 4: Londot opened the set up with a kill, but a Martyn point and Omaha error gave Indy an early advantage. Tealer traded kills with Nuneviller and Cooper before a Podraza block put the Supernovas ahead 5-4. Crawford replied with a block of her own and Hilley followed with another attack for a point. Nuneviller added two more kills as both teams stood at eight. Martyn found the floor on another middle set. The Ignite stuffed an Omaha attack for a block and a misconnect from Podraza boosted Indy's lead to 11-8. The Supernovas rallied for back-to-back points from Londot and Cooper. A four-hit violation completed a 3-0 run to tie the set again. Cooper tallied two more kills as things stayed close, but an errant Omaha swing and Hilley block provided the Ignite with a 16-14 edge at the second media timeout. Nuneviller broke the small run with a kill out of the break, but two-straight points for the Ignite extended the lead to three. Nuneviller again broke the streak, but Indy put the set away with a 4-0 run to go up 22-16. Onabanjo recorded a solo stuff and found the floor off another middle attack, but a service error gave the Ignite set point before DeBeer put down a kill for a 25-20 Indy set win.

The Supernovas hit .205 in the fourth with two blocks. Nuneviller (6) and Cooper (7) combined for 13 of the team's 16 kills as Cooper went off for a .750 clip on eight swings. The Ignite tallied a .286 clip with five blocks. It was a more balanced attack for Indy as Tealer led the team with four kills.

Set 5: Nuneviller opened the scoring with her 19th kill, but Cajic had another answer for a point. The Ignite rookie went back-and-forth with Cooper as the lead kept changing hands. Nuneviller, Londot and Cooper tacked on kills for Omaha, but Indy had a response each time to give neither team separation. Tealer gave Indy the lead at 9-8, but Cooper found the floor from the left side again. Crawford blocked a Cooper attack and Cajic found a seam for a kill to put the Ignite up 11-9. Hord secured her first kill of the set and Nuneviller posted her 22nd kill to keep the Supernovas within one at 12-11. Cajic put down the second attack of the rally for a 13-11 lead and force an Omaha timeout. Onabanjo missed high hands on her next swing for match point. Crawford served the ball into the net and Onabanjo put down an overpass to make it a one-point set. Cajic capped the night with her 21st and final kill to deliver Indy the five-set win.

The Supernovas hit .280 in the season's final set as Nuneviller and Cooper collected four kills each. Indy didn't commit an attacking error with 10 kills on 23 swings for a .435 clip, plus one block. Cajic was a monster with seven kills on 12 swings as no other Ignite player tallied more than one kill.







