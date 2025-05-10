PVF Championship Finals, Here We Come! Ignite Win Semifinal Thriller

HENDERSON, Nev. - It began as a dream. Now it's a single victory from reality. The Indy Ignite will play for the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship.

The first-year PVF team put in a herculean effort Friday night at Lee's Family Forum, overcoming a 2-1 deficit to top seed and reigning league champion Omaha, pulling off a thrilling 3-2 triumph by scores of 25-17, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-13. Indy will face Orlando in the title tilt at 4 p.m. ET Sunday, after the Valkyries defeated No. 2 seed Atlanta in the second semifinal. The championship airs live on CBS Sports Network, with the winning team earning a $1 million bonus in the aptly named "Match for a Million."

Before that, though, the Ignite paused to catch their breath and savor Friday's victory in one of the most intense, action-packed matches of the season.

"That was really high-level volleyball by both teams, really high level," Ignite head coach George Padjen said. "For us to come out on top, I think it just shows that they've grown throughout the year as a group and believe in each other and trust each other. I could not be more proud of what they just did."

Indy's path to the finals was rugged to say the least, but the trademark grit the Ignite have exhibited all season came shining through when it counted most. Indy went on a 10-4 run to break open the first set and win by eight points. Setter Sydney Hilley was masterful, handing out 16 assists while also contributing three kills and a block. Six Ignite players scored points in the set, led by middle blocker Lydia Martyn's five kills in six attempts, as the team registered an amazing 54.5% kill percentage and 45.5% efficiency.

The defending champs weren't about to go quietly, however. Omaha eked out the two-point win in the second set and overcame an 18-13 deficit to win the third by the same 25-23 score.

"We've had some struggles in five-set matches this season," Hilley admitted. "When we win the first set, sometimes we come out flat in the second or third. We've dealt with that but I thought we did a really good job tonight of staying in the moment, one point at a time, and that's what you've got to do when teams are playing really well. They're going to get theirs but we've just got to be able to come back and bounce back."

With their backs to the wall, the Ignite dug deep in the fourth set that saw neither team lead by more than three points until Indy went on a 6-1 tear to build a 22-16 advantage. Outside hitter Anna DeBeer's third kill of the set punctuated the 25-20 Indy win, ensuring a fifth set.

Nina Cajic, the Ignite's other starting outside hitter, dominated the decider behind Hilley's skillful sets. Cajic chalked up seven kills to earn nearly half her team's points, including the match-winning punch out for the 15-13 win that set off a delirious celebration for the Ignite players and coaches.

"Every once in a while, you get Nina going and she gets that look in her eye," Padjen said with a smile. "I don't want to be on the other side, it's kind of lights out. That's fun to watch."

Cajic said the entire match was still a blur for her, that she may need to watch a replay to see just how potent she was at the end. But Cajic was adamant that she and her teammates were going to go down swinging.

"That's what we were talking about throughout the season, just we have to have each other's backs when we're going to go swinging hard," she said. "Sometimes it's not going to go your way but if we're good as the team when that happens, then that's mentally better for us when we're swinging."

Sparked by her lit final set, Cajic collected season bests in both kills (21) and blocks (four). DeBeer added 16 kills and 12 digs for her sixth double-double of the season. Omaha coach Laura "Bird' Kuhn credited the play of the Ignite duo for keying the victory.

"Their outsides, DeBeer and Nina, both played awesome," Kuhn said. "That was the most consistent, balanced match from two left-sides for them against us. ... Those two took over at the end."

Martyn finished with 14 kills and an extraordinary identical kill percentage and efficiency (60.9%). Hilley, named PVF Setter of the Year and to the All-PVF First Team earlier this week, was her typical "Syd-sational" self with 59 assists, eight digs, a season-high seven kills and two blocks.

And they get to do it all again one more time. Their 30th match, a compilation of the trials and tribulations of months of dedicated work. The chance to live that dream.

"I feel like we've had so many ups and downs, so many moments for growth," Hilley said. "We've come out stronger for it and we're peaking at the best time. That's what we've been working for the entire season and I'm excited to keep going."







