Vibe Season Comes to a Close

May 10, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The Atlanta Vibe's 2025 season came to a close on Friday evening in the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship Semifinals, as they lost in a four-set match to the No. 3 seed Orlando Valkyries at the Lee's Family Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Vibe's second season was filled with historical records and performances as the team holds and will continue to hold the longest win streak in the league until next season. With a few league award nods, the Vibe had two individual awards distributed to Morgan Hentz (Libero of the Year) and Khori Louis (Rising Star Award). Closing their season with a 19-10 record, the Vibe come to the end of their second-ever season.







