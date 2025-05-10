Vibe Season Comes to a Close
May 10, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The Atlanta Vibe's 2025 season came to a close on Friday evening in the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship Semifinals, as they lost in a four-set match to the No. 3 seed Orlando Valkyries at the Lee's Family Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Vibe's second season was filled with historical records and performances as the team holds and will continue to hold the longest win streak in the league until next season. With a few league award nods, the Vibe had two individual awards distributed to Morgan Hentz (Libero of the Year) and Khori Louis (Rising Star Award). Closing their season with a 19-10 record, the Vibe come to the end of their second-ever season.
Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from May 10, 2025
- Vibe Season Comes to a Close - Atlanta Vibe
- Orlando Defeats Atlanta; Advances to the PVF Championship - Orlando Valkyries
- PVF Championship Finals, Here We Come! Ignite Win Semifinal Thriller - Indy Ignite
- Supernovas' Historic Season Ends in PVF Semifinals - Omaha Supernovas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.