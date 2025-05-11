Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth Announced as Coach of the Year

May 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Atlanta Vibe coach Kayla Banwarth has been honored with the Franklin Sports Coach of the Year Award in the second-ever Pro Volleyball Federation season. In her first season in Atlanta, Banwarth helmed the Vibe to their second PVF Championship berth as the squad finished 19-9 in the regular season, which included a PVF-record 13-game winning streak during the second half of the season. Banwarth demonstrated exceptional leadership in her first season as head coach of the Atlanta Vibe, guiding her team to rank among the top three in seven different statistical categories.







