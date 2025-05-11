Valkyries Claim 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Title

May 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







HENDERSON, NV. - In the second ever Pro Volleyball Federation championship, the Orlando Valkyries defeated the Indy Ignite in four sets, by set scores 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15. An entire team effort, the Valkyries capped off a tremendous second year turnaround, from an 8-16 record last year to an 18-10 regular season record, the Valkyries finished on top as champions

As a team, the Valkyries showed up in all three phases tonight. Setting a season-high with 15 blocks, Orlando made it extremely difficult for Indy to find their rhythm and get something going. Lindsey Vander Weide stepped up in a big way, matching a career-high and posting a team-high five blocks as she helped set the tone for the rest of the team to follow.

The energy was felt throughout the entire building and the league's MVP, Brittany Abercrombie, delivered yet another sensational match, posting 27 kills on a .387 efficiency. Her dynamic counterpart, setter Pornpun Guedpard, also delivered, grabbing 37 assists and being named the PVF Championship MVP.

The message the Valkyries had tonight was simple: Believe in each other no matter the circumstance. "This group has been so special to coach this season. Through the ups and downs, these girls never wavered, and I'm so proud for how hard they fought," Amy Pauly stated in the post-match press conference. "I've coached for a while, and this has been such a fun team to be a part of. I can't wait to bring this trophy back to Orlando and continue building on our fanbase even more."

Since the inaugural season began in 2024, there is one player that has cemented herself in the community more than others: Kaz Brown. Brown reflected on what it meant to come back to Orlando and how much she has grown. "Coming back for a second season, I knew how good this group could be with the pieces that we added," middle blocker Kaz Brown said. "We all gelled well super-fast together and everything took off from there. Looking back to the beginning of the season and where we are now, I'm just so appreciative of everything."







Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.