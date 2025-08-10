Valkyries Re-Sign Championship MVP Setter Pornpun Guedpard

August 10, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the core of their 2026 roster secured, the Orlando Valkyries have taken a major step toward defending their title by re-signing All-League First Team honoree and Championship MVP setter Pornpun Guedpard, also known as "Chompoo."

"What Chompoo does for us is special," said head coach Amy Pauly. "She's not only an amazing teammate, but an amazing person that our fans love. With the way she orchestrated our offense last season, we couldn't be more thrilled to have her back."

A 16-year pro out of Thailand, Guedpard was instrumental in leading Orlando's record-breaking offense, which posted the highest team hitting efficiency in league history (.248). The Valkyries also ranked second in total kills (1,543), first in kills per set (14.03), and first in points per set (17.30).

Individually, Guedpard finished second in the league in assists (1,082), becoming just the third player ever to surpass 1,000 assists in a single season. Her standout performance in the championship match, 37 assists and a .278 team hitting efficiency in a four-set victory over Indy on May 11, earned her Championship MVP honors.







