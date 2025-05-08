Vibe Compete in 2025 PVF Semifinals

May 8, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (19-9) compete in the PVF semifinals match, taking on the Orlando Valkyries (18-10) on Friday, May 9th. The match is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET, airing on CBS Sports Network.

Vibe vs. Valkyries

The Atlanta Vibe (19-9) will play the Orlando Valkyries (18-10) for the fifth time this season. The Vibe swept the Valkyries in their last matchup, securing their 10th straight win and setting a new PVF record for the longest win streak. They extended it to 13 consecutive victories, the most in league history.

On April 12, 2025, the Atlanta Vibe set a new PVF record for the longest win streak after sweeping the Orlando Valkyries on the road. Outside hitter Micaya White led with 12 kills on .357 hitting, while outside hitter Leah Edmond added 10 kills and two aces. The Vibe hit .314 as a team and outperformed Orlando in every major category, including kills (43), blocks (9), digs (49), and assists (40). Opposite hitter Aiko Jones led with four blocks, and libero Morgan Hentz posted a team-high 15 digs.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The winner of this match will compete in the PVF championship on Sunday, May 11th. First serve is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

