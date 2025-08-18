Supernovas Add Former National Player of the Year Sarah Wilhite Parsons

Outside hitter Sarah Wilhite Parsons with the U.S. Women's National Team

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to announce the signing of outside hitter Sarah Wilhite Parsons, the 2016 National Player of the Year and member of the U.S. Women's National Team.

An alternate for the U.S. Olympic team at the 2020 Tokyo Games, Parsons brings a decorated professional and international career to Omaha, having competed in top leagues across Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Japan and Germany.

"I am beyond excited to join the Omaha Supernovas and continue growing the game that has been such a big part of my life," said Parsons. "Having the chance to play professionally in the United States with my 7-month-old son in the stands is something I never imagined possible. It's truly a dream come true. I couldn't ask for a better place to begin this chapter than right here in Nebraska with NovasNation!"

A native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Parsons broke out during her senior season at Minnesota in 2016, earning AVCA and ESPNW National Player of the Year honors after averaging 4.26 kills and 2.60 digs per set with 29 aces and 62 blocks. She was also named Big Ten Player of the Year, a unanimous All-Big Ten selection, and a member of the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team as the Gophers reached their fifth national semifinal in program history.

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter has gone on to become a 10-time international medalist with the U.S. Women's National Team beginning in 2017. Six of those medals came while playing under current Supernovas head coach Luka Slabe, who served as a U.S. assistant coach from 2018 to 2021. That run included gold medals at the Volleyball Nations League (2018, 2019, 2021), NORCECA Champions Cup (2019), Pan American Cup (2018) and International Cup (2018).

Parsons' professional career has included stints in some of the world's premier leagues. She debuted with Italy's Serie A1 club UYBA Volley Busto Arsizio in 2017, helping the team to a third-place finish in the Italian Cup. In 2018, she joined Allianz MTV Stuttgart in Germany, leading the club to a Bundesliga crown and a runner-up finish in the German Cup. Parsons moved to Brazil in 2019, guiding Sesi Vôlei Bauru to third place finishes in both the Brazilian Cup and Paulista Championship. She then played a season with Nilüfer Belediyespor in Turkey before spending two years with the NEC Red Rockets in Japan, where she won the 2022 Japan SV.League and the Empress' Cup All-Japan Championship. Most recently, she played the 2023 season with Kuzeyboru in Turkey.

Married to her husband Jameson, the Parsons welcomed their first child, Ezra, in January earlier this year.

Parsons' signing marks the 12th addition for the Supernovas during the Major League Volleyball (MLV) free agency period. To follow every Supernovas signing and meet the 2026 roster, visit the Supernovas Free Agent Tracker.

