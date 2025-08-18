Vibe Sign Podraza and Mckissock Along with Three More

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe signed two MLV returnees, setter Mac Podraza from the Omaha Supernovas and libero Elli McKissock from the Orlando Valkyries. Paired with these signees, the Vibe added three more: opposite hitter May Pertofsky, libero Britt Rampelberg, and middle blocker Kaley Rammelsberg. In addition to these signees, the Vibe returns Leah Edmond (OH), Khori Louis (MB), Aiko Jones (OPP), Taya Beller (MB), Taylor Head (OH), Maddie Isringhausen (OH), and Pia Timmer (OH) from the 2025 season.

MAC PODRAZA Setter

Mac Podraza is extending her professional career in the MLV, joining the Atlanta Vibe for her third season. After previous stints with Grand Rapids and Omaha, Podraza brings extensive experience to the team. She played at both Ohio State and Penn State, where she collected 5,237 assists-averaging 37.4 per match-along with 1,035 digs, 325 kills, 314 blocks, and 57 aces over 140 career matches. Podraza earned her AVCA All-American honors three times during her five-year college career.

ELLI MCKISSOCK Libero

Atlanta Vibe has signed libero Elli McKissock for the upcoming season, as she comes back for her second season with the league after competing with the Orlando Valkyries in 2025. A 2024 graduate of the University of Florida, McKissock holds program records for career digs (2,147) and sets played (534). Her college honors include SEC All-Freshman Team (2020), AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention (2021), Team USA Collegiate National Training Team (2022), and SEC All-Second Team (2024).

MAY PERTOFSKY Opposite Hitter

Selected in Round 5, Pick 6 of the 2023 draft, opposite hitter May Pertofsky was unable to join the team for training camp during the inaugural season due to injury. This year, she's making her way back and rejoining the roster. She played for the University of Washington in 2023 and at the University of Michigan from 2019-2022, earning AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention honors in 2023 (Pacific North), 2022 (North), and 2021 (North), as well as the 2019 Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

BRITT RAMPELBERG Libero

Named the Best Libero in the Belgian Cup in 2023, Britt Rampelberg, has signed with the Atlanta Vibe, bringing an impressive international resume to the team. She is a four-time Belgian Liga A champion, two-time Belgian Cup champion, and was named Belgian Cup MVP during her standout tenure with Asterix AVO Beveren from 2018 to 2023. In the 2023-2024 season, she competed with CSO Volei Alba Blaj in Romania, earning a silver medal in the Romanian league. Most recently, she played for Pays d'Aix Venelles in France for the 2024-2025 season.

KALEY RAMMELSBERG Middle Blocker

Kaley Rammelsberg, a middle blocker from Westerville, Ohio, has signed with the Atlanta Vibe as a free agent. She played last season for the Columbus Fury, where she appeared in 80 sets, recording 26 blocks and 99 kills and averaging .365 kill percentage on the season. Rammelsberg competed collegiately at Indiana University before playing for LiigaPloki in Finland for the 2023-2024 season.







