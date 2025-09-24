Laura "Bird" Kuhn Joins Atlanta as General Manager and Assistant Coach

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe are thrilled to announce the hiring of Laura "Bird" Kuhn as the team's inaugural General Manager and Assistant Coach for the upcoming 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Kuhn brings a wealth of experience from both professional and collegiate volleyball, returning to Atlanta, where her playing career took off with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2001-2004).

Kuhn enters her third year in Major League Volleyball (MLV) following two standout seasons as Head Coach of the Omaha Supernovas. In her time with Omaha, she compiled a 37-15 overall record and led the Supernovas to the league's inaugural championship title that same year. In 2025, she followed up with a regular-season title, further establishing herself as one of the most respected coaches in the sport.

"Bird is one of the most determined and magnetic leaders in the game," said Atlanta Vibe owner, Colleen Craig. "Her energy is contagious, her standards are unwavering, and she has a unique ability to inspire those around her - players and staff alike. She's a proven winner and we are ecstatic to bring her passion, presence, and competitive fire to Atlanta as we continue to build something special."

A former standout student-athlete at Georgia Tech, Kuhn was a three-year starting right-side hitter who helped lead the Yellow Jackets to four NCAA Tournament appearances, three ACC regular season titles, and the program's first-ever Elite Eight run in 2003.

Before making her mark professionally, Kuhn spent over a decade in collegiate coaching. She served as head coach at Texas A&M from 2018-2022, guiding the Aggies to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2019. Prior to that, she played a major role as an assistant coach in the historic rise of Kansas Volleyball, helping lead the Jayhawks to their first Final Four appearance in 2015, a Big 12 title in 2016, and earning AVCA National Assistant Coach of the Year honors. She also held assistant coaching roles at Miami and Appalachian State, contributing to NCAA Tournament success and player development across all stops. Kuhn also holds an MBA from the University of Kansas, blending athletic excellence with strong leadership and organizational skills.

"I'm incredibly honored to join the Atlanta Vibe organization in the hybrid role they have created," said Kuhn. "This city means so much to me personally. Now, professionally, I have this opportunity to grow and impact both this great community and the Vibe organization. I can't wait to contribute to building something special here - both on the court and behind the scenes. The Vibe have already made a strong impression in this league, and I'm excited to help take us to the next level."

Kuhn will work with Head Coach Kayla Banwarth to shape the team's competitive strategy, while also overseeing front office operations as General Manager. Her dual role reflects the Vibe's commitment to excellence both on and off the court. Welcome back to the A, Bird!







