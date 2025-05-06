San Diego Mojo Middle Blocker Ronika Stone Selected to PVF All-League Team

May 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release









San Diego Mojo middle blocker Ronika Stone

(San Diego Mojo) San Diego Mojo middle blocker Ronika Stone(San Diego Mojo)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo middle blocker Ronika Stone was selected to the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation All-League Second Team, the league office announced on Tuesday. Stone earned her second-straight All-League Second Team honor.

An All-Star this season, Stone ranked third in the PVF with a San Diego team-record 77 blocks while averaging 0.69 blocks per set, the sixth-best mark in the league.

The San Jose, Calif. native appeared and started in all 28 matches for the Mojo and was the only player to compete in all 111 sets. She scored 294 points with 211 kills, six aces to go along with her 77 blocks and added 101 digs and seven assists, while registering a .285 hitting percentage and 39% kill ratio on the year.

Seven players were named to each All-League squad, which are chosen by the league's head coaches regardless of position. The two teams include four middle blockers, four setters, three outside hitters, two opposite hitters and one libero. Six of the 14 honorees were also All-League selections in 2024.

The Atlanta Vibe lead all PVF squads with four players named to the first and second teams, followed by the Orlando Valkyries with three players, the Grand Rapids Rise, Indy Ignite and Omaha Supernovas with two apiece and the San Diego Mojo with one.

2025 Pro Volleyball Federation All-League Teams

First Team

Leah Edmond, Atlanta Vibe, OH

Morgan Hentz, Atlanta Vibe, L

Sydney Hilley, Indy Ignite, S

Azhani Tealer, Indy Ignite, OPP

Brooke Nuneviller, Omaha Supernovas, OH

Brittany Abercrombie, Orlando Valkyries, OPP

Chompoo Guedpard, Orlando Valkyries, S

Second Team

Khori Louis, Atlanta Vibe, MB

Marlie Monserez, Atlanta Vibe, S

Ali Bastianelli, Grand Rapids Rise, MB

Carli Snyder, Grand Rapids Rise, OH

Natalia Valentin-Anderson, Omaha Supernovas, S

Kaz Brown, Orlando Valkyries, MB

Ronika Stone, San Diego Mojo, MB

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.